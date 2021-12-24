The Businessman Artist

Stuart Allen is an artist in San Antonio, a working artist, who vehemently rejects the myth of the starving artist. He practices and models in his own career the idea that the artist needs to be a small business person. Tracking Inventory. Accounts Receivable. Appropriate Technology Innovation and Investment. Time Management. Small business basics.

Too much of the art world, he believes, misunderstands the “working artist as small business owner” mindset. Too much of our society thinks money and art cannot coexist. Too many art schools train art teachers, rather than artists.

We talk about this and more in this conversation that touches on his successes, his setbacks, his first big break, and whether he is too cheap.

