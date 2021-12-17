Paula Harris smashes expectations like it's her life mission. We talk about what it was like as the only African American woman in the Texas A&M Petroleum Engineering Department, and then again as an outlier on oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico. Paula later led ESG efforts for oil and gas services company Schlumberger, and we talk about the industry's authentic need to evolve and support the energy transition to renewables as well as transition to being more inclusive. In the end, she considers her success in building a different kind of pipeline, one that would make it easier to build a more equitable and just world.

