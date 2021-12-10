I Had No Idea How Hard It Would Be

Working at the outer limits of our physical capacity is a goal Dan Kachtik sets for himself and his fitness customers. Working at the outer limits of his entrepreneurial endurance is something Dan has been forced to do, to build his gym from the ground up since 2013. We talk about those struggles, whether he ever wanted to quit along the way, and how that struggle interacts with his personal philosophy. Dan's biggest supporter on this journey is his wife Janelle, with whom he owns King William District Crossfit.

