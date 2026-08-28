© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras

Fronteras: New research examines the role Latino identity plays in individuals across America

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published August 28, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Latinos come together at a San Francisco rally to advocate for and stand in solidarity with their communities.
1 of 3  — BP LCF Siren Rally059852.jpg
Latinos come together at a San Francisco rally to advocate for and stand in solidarity with their communities.
Bryan Patrick
Findings presented by the Pew Research Center from the study, "U.S. Hispanics Are Divided on Whether Their Identity Helps or Hurts Them in America."
2 of 3  — white-border-export-2026-08-20T15-52-05-Screenshot 2026-08-20 104828.jpg
Findings presented by the Pew Research Center from the study, "U.S. Hispanics Are Divided on Whether Their Identity Helps or Hurts Them in America."
Pew Research Center
Research presented by the Pew Research Center as part of a recent study that examines how Latinos in the U.S. express and view their ethnic and racial identities.
3 of 3  — white-border-export-2026-08-20T15-52-51-RE_2026.07.09_national-survey-of-latinos_3-02.jpg
Research presented by the Pew Research Center as part of a recent study that examines how Latinos in the U.S. express and view their ethnic and racial identities.
Pew Research Center

A recent poll by the Pew Research Center examined how Latinos label themselves and how the Latino identity carries across political and cultural spectrums.

The survey “U.S. Hispanics Are Divided on Whether Their Identity Helps or Hurts Them in America,” asked questions ranging from how an individual voted in the 2024 presidential election, to whether being Latino is a source of advantage or discrimination.

Gabriel Piña and Mark Hugo Lopez are co-authors of the report.

“This is a Pew Research Center national survey of Latinos and you see a lot of patterns that stay somewhat consistent,” said Piña. “(But) there were a few innovations and things that we found that were interesting and new to us.”

Mark Hugo Lopez (left) and Gabriel Piña (right) are the co-author of the Pew Research Center report, "U.S. Hispanics Are Divided on Whether Their Identity Helps of Hurts Them in America."
Pew Research Center
Mark Hugo Lopez (left) and Gabriel Piña (right) are the co-author of the Pew Research Center report, "U.S. Hispanics Are Divided on Whether Their Identity Helps of Hurts Them in America."

The poll confirmed that Latino identity plays a major role in people’s lives, but that identity is not singularly defined culturally or politically.

Lopez said he hopes the results of the poll reach a wide audience.

“This report is intended to tell a story about Latino identity that many folks in the country might find both interesting and useful,” Lopez said. “But also for policymakers and folks who follow politics and elections to see how Latinos are thinking about their identity and how that might be tied to their political identity or how they voted in recent elections.”

View the report below:

Pew Research Center National Survey of Latinos by Texas Public Radio

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
Fronteras TPRTop Stories
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro