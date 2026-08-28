Fronteras: New research examines the role Latino identity plays in individuals across America

A recent poll by the Pew Research Center examined how Latinos label themselves and how the Latino identity carries across political and cultural spectrums.

The survey “ U.S. Hispanics Are Divided on Whether Their Identity Helps or Hurts Them in America ,” asked questions ranging from how an individual voted in the 2024 presidential election, to whether being Latino is a source of advantage or discrimination.

Gabriel Piña and Mark Hugo Lopez are co-authors of the report.

“This is a Pew Research Center national survey of Latinos and you see a lot of patterns that stay somewhat consistent,” said Piña. “(But) there were a few innovations and things that we found that were interesting and new to us.”

Pew Research Center Mark Hugo Lopez (left) and Gabriel Piña (right) are the co-author of the Pew Research Center report, "U.S. Hispanics Are Divided on Whether Their Identity Helps of Hurts Them in America."

The poll confirmed that Latino identity plays a major role in people’s lives, but that identity is not singularly defined culturally or politically.

Lopez said he hopes the results of the poll reach a wide audience.

“This report is intended to tell a story about Latino identity that many folks in the country might find both interesting and useful,” Lopez said. “But also for policymakers and folks who follow politics and elections to see how Latinos are thinking about their identity and how that might be tied to their political identity or how they voted in recent elections.”

View the report below: