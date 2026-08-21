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Fronteras

Fronteras: Revisiting the 1918 Porvenir massacre — How border construction puts the future of the site in danger

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published August 21, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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A historical marker commemorates the Porvenir massacre of 1918, where the Texas Rangers killed 15 men and boys in the Texas border town located in Presidio County.
1 of 2  — Porvenir marker
A historical marker commemorates the Porvenir massacre of 1918, where the Texas Rangers killed 15 men and boys in the Texas border town located in Presidio County.
Courtesy / Texas Historical Commission
Landscape at Porvenir in West Texas.
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Landscape at Porvenir in West Texas.
Elsie Garcia / Courtesy photo

The early 20th century marked a period of intense violence against ethnic Mexicans in Texas.

One of those events included the Porvenir massacre, which saw Texas Rangers, ranchers, and U.S. cavalry soldiers murder 15 men and boys ages 15 to 72 in the Texas border town of Porvenir.

It took over a century before the massacre was acknowledged through a historical marker in the abandoned village.

But the future of the historic site is now in question as federal construction crews began bulldozing parts of the desert as part of the effort to build border wall infrastructure in West Texas.

Historian Monica Muñoz Martinez, author of “The Injustice Never Leaves You: Anti-Mexican Violence in Texas,” said border wall construction could erase a significant and impactful portion of Texas history.

“History is not a static set of facts,” said Martinez. “Knowledge evolves; more records are found, new evidence emerges, and if the site itself is destroyed, it would halt that. It would also have this devastating impact of keeping descendants from the ability to travel to the site to commemorate, to mourn, to heal.”

Elsie Garcia is a descendant of Longino Flores, one of the victims of the Porvenir massacre. She has visited the historical site in Presidio County several times with her family, pictured above.
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Elsie Garcia is a descendant of Longino Flores, one of the victims of the Porvenir massacre. She has visited the historical site in Presidio County several times with her family, pictured above.
Elsie Garcia
Historian Monica Muñoz Martinez is the author of “The Injustice Never Leaves You: Anti-Mexican Violence in Texas” and co-founder of Refusing to Forget, a nonprofit formed by a group of historians dedicated to bringing attention to 20th century violence against ethnic Mexicans.
2 of 3  — Monica Muñoz Martinez, an associate professor of History at the University of Texas at Austin, is among this year’s MacArthur Fellows. | Credit: John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation
Historian Monica Muñoz Martinez is the author of “The Injustice Never Leaves You: Anti-Mexican Violence in Texas” and co-founder of Refusing to Forget, a nonprofit formed by a group of historians dedicated to bringing attention to 20th century violence against ethnic Mexicans.
John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation
An article from the Uvalde-Leader News highlights the efforts to preserve and remember the events of the 1918 Porvenir massacre.
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An article from the Uvalde-Leader News highlights the efforts to preserve and remember the events of the 1918 Porvenir massacre.
Courtesy / Monica Muñoz Martinez

Elsie Garcia is a descendant of Longino Flores, one of the victims of the Porvenir massacre. She has visited the historical site in Presidio County several times with her grandfather, who witnessed his father’s murder at Porvenir as a young boy.

Garia described taking a picture of her grandfather at the site.

“You can see that he’s smiling and we realized that Porvenir is a place that brings joy and hurt to my grandfather,” she said. “I think in that picture, for the first time in many years, he felt seen. I think the last time he felt that was when his father was alive.”

Elsie Garcia's grandfather, Juan Bonilla Flores, revisits the Porvenir site. Flores witnessed his father’s murder at Porvenir as a young boy.
Courtesy / Elsie Garcia
Elsie Garcia's grandfather, Juan Bonilla Flores, revisits the Porvenir site. Flores witnessed his father’s murder at Porvenir as a young boy.

The descendants of Porvenir have launched a petition asking the federal government to halt construction on the historically and archaeologically sensitive site of Porvenir.

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Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro