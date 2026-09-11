© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras

Fronteras: An endangered Latinx landmark — The fight to preserve San Antonio’s Alazán-Apache Courts

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published September 11, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Historical image of the Alazán-Apache Courts in San Antonio.
1 of 6  — SAHA002 (1).jpg
Historical image of the Alazán-Apache Courts in San Antonio.
Courtesy / Esperanza Peace & Justice Center
Children sitting on a porch at the Alazán-Apache Courts, 1941.
2 of 6  — OLGuadalupe_Tranchese_ninos_Alazan_Apache_courts_1941 (1).jpg
Children sitting on a porch at the Alazán-Apache Courts, 1941.
Courtesy Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word Congregational Archives. / Esperanza Peace & Justice Center
Illustrations and images from United States Housing Authority (USHS) pictorial supplement to the 1939 Annual Report showing the Alazán-Apache Courts
3 of 6  — SAHA047.jpg
Illustrations and images from United States Housing Authority (USHS) pictorial supplement to the 1939 Annual Report showing the Alazán-Apache Courts
Courtesy / Esperanza Peace & Justice Center
Historical images of the interior view of the Alazán-Apache Courts.
4 of 6  — img_14.jpg
Historical images of the interior view of the Alazán-Apache Courts.
Courtesy / Esperanza Peace & Justice Center
Holiday celebrations at Alazán-Apache Courts. Undated.
5 of 6  — Screenshot 2026-09-10 074624.png
Holiday celebrations at Alazán-Apache Courts. Undated.
Courtesy / Opportunity Home San Antonio.

/ Esperanza Peace & Justice Center
The Alazán-Apache Courts are San Antonio's oldest public housing units.
6 of 6  — IMG-0113.jpg
The Alazán-Apache Courts are San Antonio's oldest public housing units.
Courtesy / Esperanza Peace & Justice Center

San Antonio’s Alazán-Apache Courts have played a significant role in the economic and cultural history of the city’s historic West Side.

Known as “Los Courts,” the city’s oldest and largest public housing project is home to around 1,800 low-income, elderly, and disabled individuals.

It’s been a decades-long fight of community activism to keep Los Courts and its residents in place as the number of available public housing units in San Antonio and across the country continue to dwindle due to age and disrepair.

The courts were recently included in the 2026 Endangered Latinx Landmarks by the nonprofit Latinos in Heritage Conservation (LHC).

Graciela Sánchez, director of the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center in San Antonio, has been a key champion in preserving the Alazán-Apache Courts.

She said recent plans to demolish Los Courts threatened the significant impact they have had on the community since they were first established almost 90 years ago.

“There’s historical value to these buildings because they were the first in San Antonio’s public housing, but also people have memories and people live here,” Sanchez said. “When you tear down 1,000 homes, you’re going to displace people.”

Graciela Sanchez, director of the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center. Credit: Esperanza Peace and Justice CenterSehila Mota Casper is the Executive Director of Latinos in Heritage Conservation. Credit: Courtesy of Latinos in Heritage Conservation.
From left to right: Graciela Sanchez, director of the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center. Credit: Esperanza Peace and Justice Center; Sehila Mota Casper is the Executive Director of Latinos in Heritage Conservation. Credit: Courtesy of Latinos in Heritage Conservation.

Sehila Mota-Casper, executive director of LHC, said issues of inequitable housing continue to affect Latinos today.

“We’re dealing with a serious housing crisis,” said Mota Capser. “With this listing, we were able to showcase the incredible history that Los Cortes holds, but also to be able to advocate for keeping them in place.”

Read about the history of the Alazán-Apache Courts here in a virtual exhibit from the Museo del Westside.

San Antonio's Alazán Apache Courts before and now.
Courtesy / Esperanza Peace & Justice Center
San Antonio's Alazán Apache Courts then and now.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
Fronteras TPRTop Stories
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro