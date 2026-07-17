Fronteras: How a new young adult book reclaims and reframes San Antonio’s legend of the Donkey Lady

From La LLorona to El Cucuy , urban legends and folktales are often told and adapted from generation to generation.

The Donkey Lady is a uniquely San Antonio legend. In the tale, a quiet and misunderstood woman faces an intense moment of violence at the hands of her community. Legend says the spirit of the woman now haunts her namesake, the Donkey Lady bridge, on the city’s South Side.

The new book, “The Donkey Lady: A Graphic Parable,” aims to reclaim the tale of the Donkey Lady and adapt it for a younger audience by highlighting themes of defiance, survival, and humanity.

The book is the first teen/young adult title for San Antonio-based Aztlan Libre Press .

Author Carmen Tafolla , a former San Antonio and Texas Poet Laureate, said urban legends and folktales can often cause people to reflect on a moral dilemma.

“A lot of urban legends are parables. When culture passes on these legends, the reason people repeat them is because they find meaning in them,” Tafolla said. “When you do that with a folk legend, you’re passing on ethical considerations that people may not have thought of.”

1 of 2 — IMG_5806.jpeg A page from "The Donkey Lady: A Graphic Parable." Marian Navarro / TPR 2 of 2 — IMG_5807.jpeg A page from "The Donkey Lady: A Graphic Parable" by Carmen Tafolla, illustrated by Thelma Ortiz Muraida. Marian Navarro / TPR

Illustrator Thelma Ortiz Muraida said the story and images can be used to spark broader conversations.

“Stories like this, whether for children [or] adults, can inspire dialog for people to understand some of the issues that surround us in daily life,” she said. “To have that discussion would be very valuable.”