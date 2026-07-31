Fronteras: Writer Rudy Ruiz explores the complexities of living between two nations and cultures

Through generations and genres, the U.S.-Mexico border serves as a focal point in much of author Rudy Ruiz ’s works.

Ruiz, a South Texas native, crafts a coming-of-age novel that centers on the complexities of life on the border in his most recent work, “ The Border Between Us .”

Ruiz said he often explores the duality of border life.

“Exploring people and characters forged and raised on the border, straddling two cultures, two countries, two languages,” he said. “It’s almost the most natural state for some of us to be in the state of equilibrium — always in the middle.”

Courtesy / Rudy Ruiz Award-winning author Rudy Ruiz poses with his 2024 novel, "The Border Between Us."

Ruiz said the semi-autobiographical novel draws heavily on his own experiences living in Brownsville during the 1980s.

Like Ruiz — who pursued a career in government and public policy — the novel's main character struggles to balance his dreams of becoming an artist with the responsibilities of his family.

“Families tend to value pursuits they think are very stable and are going to provide a good income versus these very important pursuits like art, culture, and music that we really thrive on.”

Ruiz is also the author of the novels “ The Resurrection of Fulgencio Ramirez ” and “ Valley of Shadows .” His forthcoming novel, “Diablo Creek,” is a literary thriller set in a 1970s border town. It’s available in November 2027.