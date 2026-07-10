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Fronteras

Fronteras: Sustainable fashion meets an iconic Chicano aesthetic in 'Runway Rasquachic'

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published July 10, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Photo from "Runway Rasquachic," hosted on the streets of San Antonio's historically Latino Westside.
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Photo from "Runway Rasquachic," hosted on the streets of San Antonio's historically Latino Westside.
Courtesy / Haus of Augustine Photography Team
Stills from the "Runway Rasquachic" event on June 6 on San Antonio's historically Latino Westside.
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Stills from the "Runway Rasquachic" event on June 6 on San Antonio's historically Latino Westside.
Courtesy / Haus of Augustine Photography Team
Stills from the "Love Parade" collection from the collective, Haus of Augustine.
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Stills from the "Love Parade" collection from the collective, Haus of Augustine.
Courtesy / Haus of Augustine Photography Team

Whether it’s repurposing old coffee cans as flower planters or using a bathtub as an altar for the Virgen de Guadalupe, the Chicano concept of rasquachismo can be defined by a unique resourcefulness.

The term was first coined by San Antonio scholar Tomás Ybarra Frausto in his 1989 essay, "Rasquachismo: A Chicano Sensibility.”

Rasquachismo has now crept its way into fashion with a style called “rasquachic.”

Award-winning San Antonio-based designer Agosto Cuellar recently launched his collective, the Haus of Augustine.

“Rasquache means being able to do something and create something out of what is discarded. I’m almost like an alchemist,” he said. “I find different pieces from textiles to fabric (and make) things that are not meant to be fashion.”

The San Antonio-based fashion house, Haus of Augustine, is led by sustianable designer Agosto Cuellar (right) and his creative director, Dr. Puente Para
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The San Antonio-based fashion house, Haus of Augustine, is led by sustianable designer Agosto Cuellar (right) and his creative director, Dr. Puente Para La Gente.
Courtesy / Haus of Augustine Photography Team
TPR's Norma Martinez interviews San Antonio-based deigner Agosto Cuellar and community activist Dr. Puente Para La Gente at TPR studios.
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TPR's Norma Martinez interviews San Antonio-based deigner Agosto Cuellar and community activist Dr. Puente Para La Gente at TPR studios.
Marian Navarro / TPR
From left to right: TPR's Norma Martinez with sustainable designer Agosto Cuellar and his creatice director, Dr. Puente Para La Gente.
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From left to right: TPR's Norma Martinez with sustainable designer Agosto Cuellar and his creatice director, Dr. Puente Para La Gente.
Marian Navarro / TPR

Cuellar and his creative partner Dr. Puente Para La Gente recently hosted Runway Rasquachic with the Esperanza Peace and Justice. The event closed down a street on San Antonio’s historically Latino Westside to highlight repurposed fashion of emerging and established designers.

Dr. Puente said working with Cuellar reimagined what fashion meant for her.

“At first I had an idea that fashion had to last for a long time. The beauty about making things the way to do it is that it’s not meant to,” Puente said. “It was something that was going to end up in the trash, so if it breaks when you’re walking down the runway, just go with it and love it.”

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Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro