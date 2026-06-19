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Fronteras: Author Reyna Grande reframes her traumatic immigration story in ‘Migrant Heart’

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published June 19, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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"Migrant Heart: Essays About Things I Can’t Forget" by author Reyna Grande reframes the trauma she lived as an undocumented child immigrant.
Courtesy / Reyna Grande
"Migrant Heart: Essays About Things I Can’t Forget" by author Reyna Grande reframes the trauma she lived as an undocumented child immigrant.

Child immigrants can face harrowing trials during their journeys from their home countries to the United States.

Author Reyna Grande traveled from Mexico to the U.S. when she was just 9 years old and found herself living in an abusive household. She later struggled to live between two nations, languages, and cultures.

Grande has documented her own child immigration story through a series of unapologetic memoirs. Her new essay collection, “Migrant Heart: Essays About Things I Can’t Forget,” is a reflection of her life, examined by more mature eyes.

Grande said the first essay in the memoir — titled “Queen of Misery” — sets the tone for the book by reframing how she sees many of her traumatic experiences.

“My writing comes from profound anguish, from my deepest wound. I don’t know how to write from any other place,” Reyna said. “In the book … I tried to reframe these memories and find the silver lining, find the joy.”

Reyna Grande in 5th grade
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Reyna Grande in 5th grade
Courtesy
Reyna Grande at the University of Californa, Santa Cruz in 1996.
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Reyna Grande at the University of Californa, Santa Cruz in 1996.
Courtesy
Reyna Grande (right) with author Sandra Cisneros (left).
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Reyna Grande (right) with author Sandra Cisneros (left).
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Author Reyna Grande poses with her new book. Grande is wearing an embroidered jacket inspired by the book cover.
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Author Reyna Grande poses with her new book. Grande is wearing an embroidered jacket inspired by the book cover.
Courtesy

Grande often has to relive her experiences while she talks with audience members during book tours and signings.

She said while it can be difficult to retell traumatic events, many readers connect with her story and share their own struggles.

“When I hear people engage with my work and (I) realize how much it has impacted them, then I know that what I’m doing is important. It’s essential.”

Tune in June 26 to hear more from Reyna Grande in part two of the conversation.

Hear a reading of "Queen of Misery" by Grande below:

Reyna Grande reading

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Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro