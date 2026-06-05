Fronteras: Cultural heritage as a tool to address and adapt to climate change

The Paris Agreement of 2015 saw nearly 200 nations come together to address the perils of climate change and pledge to keep greenhouse gases and global average temperatures in check.

The United States is the only country that has dropped out of the agreement, under both terms of the Trump administration.

The Climate Heritage Network is one organization looking to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement by tackling climate change through heritage, arts, and culture.

The global network of government and non-governmental entities believes culture can be used to drive climate action and local support in communities nationwide.

Jenny Hay, coordinator for the North America region of the Climate Heritage Network, explains why culture can be used as an effective — and at times unexpected — tool.

1 of 2 — IMG_5102.jpeg TPR's Norma Martinez (left) interviews Jenny Hay (right), coordinator for the North America region of the Climate Heritage Center, at TPR headquarters. Marian Navarro / TPR 2 of 2 — IMG_5120.jpeg TPR's Norma Martinez (left) and Jenny Hay, coordinator for the North America region of the Climate Heritage Network. Marian Navarro / TPR

“The inclusion of human traditions, practices, beliefs, and values is something that culture — including the arts, cultural heritage, historic preservation, and creative industries — know best,” Hay said. “There is no other audience that we think is more beneficially placed to carry forward climate action.”

Hay said changes made in a local community can make a big difference in informing a larger conversation about climate action.

“There are so many shared challenges across geographies that we can help one another learn how to handle, how to respond to, and how to move on from in more productive ways,” she said.