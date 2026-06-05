© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras

Fronteras: Cultural heritage as a tool to address and adapt to climate change

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published June 5, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Multi generational members and volunteers of T’ai’u Hlioran Hurini (Tiwa Women’s Circle) participate in the Heritage Adapts to Climate Alliance, a CHN program led by partner organization, Preserving Legacies.
1 of 3  — 1 Rematriation Growing Space 20250418_191616183_iOS (2).jpg
Multi generational members and volunteers of T’ai’u Hlioran Hurini (Tiwa Women’s Circle) participate in the Heritage Adapts to Climate Alliance, a CHN program led by partner organization, Preserving Legacies.
Christian Joseph Porras
In March, CHN representatives traveled to Marrakesh to co-create the first ever Culture Global Stocktake for Climate Action with more than 50 other organizations, experts, creatives, and researchers.
2 of 3  — 3 Marrakech Accelerator.jpg
In March, CHN representatives traveled to Marrakesh to co-create the first ever Culture Global Stocktake for Climate Action with more than 50 other organizations, experts, creatives, and researchers.
Entertainment + Culture Pavilio
CHN Coordinator Jenny Hay (seated second from right) presents at the Second International Seminar on Culture and Climate Change, hosted by the Brazilian Minister of Culture in October 2025.
3 of 3  — 4 MinC Brazil.jpg
CHN Coordinator Jenny Hay (seated second from right) presents at the Second International Seminar on Culture and Climate Change, hosted by the Brazilian Minister of Culture in October 2025.
Juliana Uepa

The Paris Agreement of 2015 saw nearly 200 nations come together to address the perils of climate change and pledge to keep greenhouse gases and global average temperatures in check.

The United States is the only country that has dropped out of the agreement, under both terms of the Trump administration.

The Climate Heritage Network is one organization looking to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement by tackling climate change through heritage, arts, and culture.

The global network of government and non-governmental entities believes culture can be used to drive climate action and local support in communities nationwide.

Jenny Hay, coordinator for the North America region of the Climate Heritage Network, explains why culture can be used as an effective — and at times unexpected — tool.

TPR's Norma Martinez (left) interviews Jenny Hay (right), coordinator for the North America region of the Climate Heritage Center, at TPR headquarters.
1 of 2  — IMG_5102.jpeg
TPR's Norma Martinez (left) interviews Jenny Hay (right), coordinator for the North America region of the Climate Heritage Center, at TPR headquarters.
Marian Navarro / TPR
TPR's Norma Martinez (left) and Jenny Hay, coordinator for the North America region of the Climate Heritage Network.
2 of 2  — IMG_5120.jpeg
TPR's Norma Martinez (left) and Jenny Hay, coordinator for the North America region of the Climate Heritage Network.
Marian Navarro / TPR

“The inclusion of human traditions, practices, beliefs, and values is something that culture — including the arts, cultural heritage, historic preservation, and creative industries — know best,” Hay said. “There is no other audience that we think is more beneficially placed to carry forward climate action.”

Hay said changes made in a local community can make a big difference in informing a larger conversation about climate action.

“There are so many shared challenges across geographies that we can help one another learn how to handle, how to respond to, and how to move on from in more productive ways,” she said.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
Fronteras TPRTop Stories
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro