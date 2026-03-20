Fronteras: Novel 'Curtains of Rain' is a love letter for those who live on the margins

The new bilingual novel Curtains of Rain blends Chicano culture, queerness, and acceptance to help tell to the story of triumph over trauma.

The book follows the life of Solitiaria, a queer Chicana returning to her hometown on the South Texas border after fleeing 15 years prior.

Supported by her chosen family of gay tíos, her non-binary best friend, and drag queens, Solitaria confronts the homophobia and grief she once felt.

Author Anel I. Flores , a queer activist from San Antonio, said they hope their works will reach someone who needs connection with these topics.

“I can write a story about communities that have been facing difficult times and how they’ve come together to work those difficult times (and) to make those difficult times something beautiful,” Flores said. “In Curtains of Rain, the next thing for me was those difficult times of queer families.”

Anel Flores reading from "Curtains of Rain" Listen • 7:22

1 of 4 — white-border-export-2026-03-18T12-43-19-anel flores w curtains of rain book -- courtesy.jpg San Antonio artist and author Anel I. Flores poses with their new book, Curtains of Rain. Courtesy / Anel I. Flores 2 of 4 — white-border-export-2026-03-18T12-43-04-anel-flores-headshot-credit Sophia Zuani Photography.jpg Anel Flores is a queer writer and activist from San Antonio. Sophia Zuani Photography 3 of 4 — white-border-export-2026-03-18T12-42-22-anel with Tejas Naccs Foco Book Award - courtesy.jpg Anel Flores (left) poses with their NACCS Tejas Foco Fiction Book Award along with young queer poet, Marcela Hernandez. Courtesy / Anel Flores 4 of 4 — white-border-export-2026-03-19T12-15-35-172e2e24-44da-4aec-9fed-d56953a1d155.jpg People pose with Anel Flores' new book, Curtains of Rain. Courtesy / Anel Flores

The group PEN America found queer literature was often a prime target of book challenges and bans. Texas led the nation in book bans during the 2024-2025 school year.

Now more than ever, Flores said, highlighting queer stories is especially important.

“The characters in this book are all of those bad ass readers, writers, professors, activists, fighting for our voices to be used in their classroom, fighting for our voices to be used in their spaces,” Flores said.

Curtains of Rain recently received the 2026 NACCS Tejas Foco Book Award for Fiction, a recognition by the National Association for Chicana and Chicano Studies.

View a local discussion with Flores below: