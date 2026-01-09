© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘American Sons’ follows the impact of war on a brotherhood of Marines

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published January 9, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
AMERICAN SONS follows a brotherhood of Marines a decade after their deployment to Afghanistan, as they struggle to overcome the trauma of combat and the loss of their best friend, Corporal JV Villarreal.
AMERICAN SONS follows a brotherhood of Marines a decade after their deployment to Afghanistan, as they struggle to overcome the trauma of combat and the loss of their best friend, Corporal JV Villarreal.
Courtesy / AMERICAN SONS
JV Villarreal's Marine brothers and mother hold US and Marine Flag by his grave during his 10-year memorial at San Fernando Cemetery in San Antonio, TX. From left to right: Angel Rios, Raymond Horn, George Serna, Yolanda Villarreal, Billy Branch; Carlos Borbolla, Nick Fry.
JV Villarreal's Marine brothers and mother hold US and Marine Flag by his grave during his 10-year memorial at San Fernando Cemetery in San Antonio, TX. From left to right: Angel Rios, Raymond Horn, George Serna, Yolanda Villarreal, Billy Branch; Carlos Borbolla, Nick Fry.
Courtesy / AMERICAN SONS
Andrew St. Cyr and Ty Klinman’s first hug as they reunite after 10 years.
Andrew St. Cyr and Ty Klinman’s first hug as they reunite after 10 years.
Courtesy / AMERICAN SONS
U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jorge Villarreal, a motor transportation mechanic with India Battery, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, Regimental Combat Team 2, displays a U.S. flag atop the wall of a compound Sept. 29, 2010, in Kajaki district, Helmand province, Afghanistan. Villarreal bought the flag after arriving Afghanistan and carried it on every patrol.
U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jorge Villarreal, a motor transportation mechanic with India Battery, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, Regimental Combat Team 2, displays a U.S. flag atop the wall of a compound Sept. 29, 2010, in Kajaki district, Helmand province, Afghanistan. Villarreal bought the flag after arriving Afghanistan and carried it on every patrol.
U.S. Marine Corps / Cpl. Daniel Blatter
Cpl. Angel Rios (right) checks in on Cpl. Ty Klinman (left).
Cpl. Angel Rios (right) checks in on Cpl. Ty Klinman (left).
Courtesy / AMERICAN SONS
From left to right: Andrew Gonzales (producer/director), Laura Varela (producer), Andrew St. Cyr (featured participant), April Villarreal Rodriguez (featured participant, sister of JV Villarreal)
From left to right: Andrew Gonzales (producer/director), Laura Varela (producer), Andrew St. Cyr (featured participant), April Villarreal Rodriguez (featured participant, sister of JV Villarreal)
Courtesy / AMERICAN SONS

The war in Afghanistan claimed the lives of over 2,400 U.S. military personnel between 2001 and 2021.

The impact of the war continues to be felt today by veterans who came home. Over 140,000 veterans have died by suicide since 2001.

The new documentary American Sons explores the impact of the scars the war left behind in one group of Marines deployed to Afghanistan. It follows the deployment of 22-year-old San Antonio native, Cpl. Jorge “JV” Villarreal.

Villarreal took hours of personal footage to send to his family back home, sharing everything from his living quarters to the terrain where he and his brothers in arms walked.

Filmmakers Laura Varela and Andrew James Gonzales sifted through that footage to help tell Villarreal’s story and the physical and psychological effects of war.

Gonzales said the documentary highlights experiences of service members that often go unseen.

“We were exposed to the different themes that are going on with service members today: PTSD, TBI (traumatic brain injury), and different issues when returning to combat,” Gonzales said. “It was really just understanding JV (and) building a story around the footage that he gave us.”

Varela said she hoped the documentary sparks conversation regarding the treatment of servicemembers.

“Once we see that (veterans) are just like us, then we can empathize more and we can also hold our leaders accountable to where we send them and the care that they get when they get out of the military,” said Varela.

American Sons will be screened nationally on PBS Jan. 12. It will also be available for streaming on the PBS website and app.

Click here to view the film following the screening.

Watch a trailer below:

