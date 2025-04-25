Fronteras: ‘Language is an asset, not a threat’ — Award highlights power of bilingual, Spanish-language children’s books

Bilingual and Spanish-language storytelling can be a crucial tool for preserving culture and language in young readers.

The Campoy-Ada award recognizes works that do this especially well.

The award is named after Alma Flor Ada and F. Isabel Campoy -- icons in the field of Spanish-language children’s literature.

Patricia Sánchez, chair of the Department of Bilingual-Bicultural Studies at the University of Texas at San Antonio, said many Spanish-speaking communities strongly value oral storytelling.

“As a kid, I didn’t have these bilingual books,” she said. “If you can give a child a book that’s in their language, or the book can be in two languages, that’s a big thing.”

Author Carmen Tafolla, a former Texas and San Antonio Poet Laureate, recently won the Campoy-Ada award with the Spanish translation of her 2023 book, Warrior Girl , published as Guerrera .

1 of 2 — IMG_3462 (1).jpg Fom left to right: Patricia Sánchez, chair of the Department of Bilingual-Bicultural Studies at UTSA, and author Carmen Tafolla at TPR headquarters. Marian Navarro / TPR 2 of 2 — IMG_3464.jpg From left to right: TPR's Norma Martinez; Carmen Tafolla, author and former Texas and San Antonio Poet Laureate; Patricia Sánchez, chair of the Department of Bilingual-Bicultural Studies at the University of Texas at San Antonio Marian Navarro / TPR

The book is set in verse and centers on a 12-year-old immigrant girl in San Antonio whose father has just been deported.

Tafolla said she’s seen a shift in publishing Spanish-language books, especially with recognitions like the Campoy-Ada award.

“Children’s book awards themselves began to expand and say, ‘We need things that reflect a Latino experience,’ or ‘We need things that reflect a Mexican American experience,’” she said.

Watch the 2025 Campoy-Ada April 3 awards ceremony at UTSA below: