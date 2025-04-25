© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘Language is an asset, not a threat’ — Award highlights power of bilingual, Spanish-language children’s books

By Norma Martinez,
Norma Martinez
Published April 25, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
The Premio Campoy-Ada honors bilingual and Spanish-language books for children and young adults.
1 of 5  — IMG_7494.JPG
The Premio Campoy-Ada honors bilingual and Spanish-language books for children and young adults.
Courtesy / UTSA Department of Bicultural-Bilingual Studies
Books that received the 2025 Premio Campoy-Ada 2025.
2 of 5  — IMG_7480.JPG
Books that received the 2025 Premio Campoy-Ada 2025.
Courtesy / UTSA's Department of Bicultural-Bilingual Studies
A child looks at the books that received the 2025 Premio Campoy-Ada.
3 of 5  — IMG_7640.JPG
A child looks at the books that received the 2025 Premio Campoy-Ada.
Courtesy / UTSA's Department of Bilingual-Bicultural Studies
Patricia Sánchez, chair of the Department of Bilingual-Bicultural Studies at the University of Texas at San Antonio, speaks at the 5th annual Premio Campoy-Ada ceremony in April 2025.
4 of 5  — IMG_7546.JPG
Patricia Sánchez, chair of the Department of Bilingual-Bicultural Studies at the University of Texas at San Antonio, speaks at the 5th annual Premio Campoy-Ada ceremony in April 2025.
Courtesy / UTSA Department of Bilingual-Bicultural Studies
Poet Carmen Tafolla recently won the Premio Campoy-Ada with the Spanish translation of her 2023 book, Warrior Girl, published as Guerrera. She spoke at the award's ceremony in April 2025.
5 of 5  — IMG_7602.JPG
Poet Carmen Tafolla recently won the Premio Campoy-Ada with the Spanish translation of her 2023 book, Warrior Girl, published as Guerrera. She spoke at the award's ceremony in April 2025.
Courtesy / UTSA Department of Bicultural-Bilingual Studies

Bilingual and Spanish-language storytelling can be a crucial tool for preserving culture and language in young readers.

The Campoy-Ada award recognizes works that do this especially well.

The award is named after Alma Flor Ada and F. Isabel Campoy -- icons in the field of Spanish-language children’s literature.

Patricia Sánchez, chair of the Department of Bilingual-Bicultural Studies at the University of Texas at San Antonio, said many Spanish-speaking communities strongly value oral storytelling.

“As a kid, I didn’t have these bilingual books,” she said. “If you can give a child a book that’s in their language, or the book can be in two languages, that’s a big thing.”

Author Carmen Tafolla, a former Texas and San Antonio Poet Laureate, recently won the Campoy-Ada award with the Spanish translation of her 2023 book, Warrior Girl, published as Guerrera.

Fom left to right: Patricia Sánchez, chair of the Department of Bilingual-Bicultural Studies at UTSA, and author Carmen Tafolla at TPR headquarters.
1 of 2  — IMG_3462 (1).jpg
Fom left to right: Patricia Sánchez, chair of the Department of Bilingual-Bicultural Studies at UTSA, and author Carmen Tafolla at TPR headquarters.
Marian Navarro / TPR
From left to right: TPR's Norma Martinez; Carmen Tafolla, author and former Texas and San Antonio Poet Laureate; Patricia Sánchez, chair of the Department of Bilingual-Bicultural Studies at the University of Texas at San Antonio
2 of 2  — IMG_3464.jpg
From left to right: TPR's Norma Martinez; Carmen Tafolla, author and former Texas and San Antonio Poet Laureate; Patricia Sánchez, chair of the Department of Bilingual-Bicultural Studies at the University of Texas at San Antonio
Marian Navarro / TPR

The book is set in verse and centers on a 12-year-old immigrant girl in San Antonio whose father has just been deported.

Tafolla said she’s seen a shift in publishing Spanish-language books, especially with recognitions like the Campoy-Ada award.

“Children’s book awards themselves began to expand and say, ‘We need things that reflect a Latino experience,’ or ‘We need things that reflect a Mexican American experience,’” she said.

Watch the 2025 Campoy-Ada April 3 awards ceremony at UTSA below:

Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
