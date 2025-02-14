© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘Improving water infrastructure is essential’ — 2-year study examines arsenic in RGV colonias' drinking water

By Marian Navarro,
Marian Navarro
Published February 14, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
A home in a Hidalgo County colonia.
1 of 4  — _A5A7010.CR2
A home in a Hidalgo County colonia.
Courtesy / Methodist Healthcare Ministries
A home in a Hidalgo County colonia.
2 of 4  — _A5A6910.jpg
A home in a Hidalgo County colonia.
Courtesy / Methodist Healthcare Ministries
Texas A&M University and Methodist Healthcare Ministries present the results of the colonia study to community members in July 2024.
3 of 4  — A&M Water Study Community Presentation-81.jpg
Texas A&M University and Methodist Healthcare Ministries present the results of the colonia study to community members in July 2024.
Courtesy / Methodist Healthcare Ministries
The colonia study results are discussed during a community presentation in July 2024.
4 of 4  — A&M Water Study Community Presentation-101.jpg
The colonia study results are discussed during a community presentation in July 2024.
Courtesy / Methodist Healthcare Ministries

More than half a million people, mostly Latinos, live in the over 2,000 colonias that exist across Texas.

These neighborhoods and communities in unincorporated areas along the border are marked by poverty and can lack proper infrastructure.

Many colonia residents do not have access to clean drinking water. Water in colonias is often stored in tanks, making it prone to contaminants like arsenic and lead.

A two-year project conducted by a group of researchers from the Texas A&M University School of Public Health and Methodist Healthcare Ministries examined the presence of these contaminants in colonias in South Texas border communities.

Texas A&M researchers Garett Sansom and Taehyun Roh contributed to the study.

Sansom, an assistant professor at the Texas A&M University School of Public Health, said the study found there was a threefold increase in conditions like hypertension and diabetes in colonias.

“Many folks began to mention and talk about stories about … their family who have these conditions,” he said. “We have evidence of reduced physical health and increased chronic conditions within the colonias, as well as the presence in 100% of our water samples of arsenic and uranium.”

Clockwise, from left to right: Christine Yanas, vice president of policy and advocacy at Methodist Healthcare Ministries; Taehyun Roh, an assistant professor at the Texas A&M University School of Public Health; Garett Sansom, assistant professor at the Texas A&M University School of Public Health.
Courrtesy / Methodist Healthcare Ministries / Texas A&M University School of Public Health
Clockwise, from left to right: Christine Yanas, vice president of policy and advocacy at Methodist Healthcare Ministries; Taehyun Roh, an assistant professor at the Texas A&M University School of Public Health; Garett Sansom, assistant professor at the Texas A&M University School of Public Health.

The effort to take action and improve water quality often falls on the colonias themselves.

Christine Yanas, vice president of policy and advocacy at Methodist Healthcare Ministries, said the study aimed to highlight the issues these communities face and bring change.

“We’d like to make sure there’s water resources going to these places that need it,” Yanas said. “We want to make sure that if there’s any regulatory piece that can change the level of arsenic, the level of lead, zero is a safe level.”

The results of the study were presented at a community meeting in McAllen in January, and will be published soon. See the powerpoint presentation below:

MHM - South Texas Safe Water Project - FINAL 0130 (1) by Texas Public Radio on Scribd

Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
