© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras_podcast_1400x1400.png
Fronteras

Fronteras: 'Revolutionary Women' tells of the women who shaped Texas and Mexico before, during and after the Mexican Revolution

Published December 17, 2021 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
1 of 2  — revolutionary-women-cover2.jpg
2 of 2  — Frida-Kahlo-credit-lionel-and-kathy-sosa-cropped.jpg
Frida Kahlo is one of the "Revolutionary Women" featured in the book. Illustration by Kathy Sosa and Lionel Sosa. The image is featured in the original 2020 publication and in the new 2021 "Revolutionary Women" coloring book.

History is written by, and dominated by, men.

Women, however, shape the culture and communities where revolutions unfold.

Many women in pre- and post-Revolutionary Mexico did not fit traditional gender roles.

Many picked up arms to fight in the Mexican Revolution. Other women wielded their pens, calling for the ousting of dictators like Porfirio Díaz. Others made their voices heard from behind convent walls.

Their stories are told in the book “Revolutionary Women of Texas and Mexico: Portraits of Soldaderas, Saints, and Subversives.”

ellen-jennifer-kathy-montage.jpg
Images courtesy of Ellen Riojas Clark, Emma Flanagan (Jennifer Speed), Romy Suskind (Kathy Sosa).
/
Ellen Riojas Clark (far left), Jennifer Speed (top right), Kathy Sosa (lower right).

The book was edited by Ellen Riojas Clark, professor emerita at the University of Texas at San Antonio; Jennifer Speed, historian and research development strategist at Princeton University; and San Antonio-based artist Kathy Sosa.

The women featured in the book include La Malinche, Emma Tenayuca, Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, and Frida Kahlo.

“We had far more women than we could include in a single volume,” said Speed. “You could write four or five more books, at least, from the women who were not included.”

Some of the women featured in the book are proudly described as “badass.”

“I think that that was probably one of the criterias,” said Clark. “Who was the baddest badass of all?”

Hear part 2 of the conversation next week.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

FronterasMexican RevolutionEllen Riojas ClarkJennifer SpeedKathy SosaWomen's HistoryTexas HistoryTPR
Stay Connected
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez