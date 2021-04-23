© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
fronteras_podcast.jpg
Fronteras

Fronteras: Preserving Family Recuerdos Y Historias, Memories And Stories

Published April 23, 2021 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
1 of 4  — Family memorabilia of Donna Guerra: father's small business card, mother's prayer book and grandmother's coin purse. | Credit: Donna Guerra
2 of 4  — Maria de Jesus "Susie" Rodriguez, who worked alongside her husband, Fred, at Rudy's Feed Store on Nogalitos St. | Credit: Donna Guerra
3 of 4  — Donna Guerra — professional archivist and co-curator of the Museo del Westside — hosts the virtual workshop “Mexican Genealogy 101: Finding Your Ancestors in South Texas and Mexico” on May 8.
4 of 4  — Historian Laura Hernandez-Ehrisman is co-curator of the Museo del Westside, a project of San Antonio’s Esperanza Peace & Justice Center.

Oral history projects have been instrumental in preserving the stories of people who have made notable contributions to the country and local communities but didn’t make it to the history books.

From capturing untold stories of Mexican-American World War II veterans to the bracero agricultural workers program, first-hand accounts contribute perspectives that fill in the gaps in documented history, sometimes correcting or even contradicting the written record.

But oral histories are not bound by significant historical events. A new project aims to teach and equip local residents with resources on how to preserve their own family’s history and memories. Whether it’s letters, VHS tapes or photos, professional archivist Donna Guerra and historian Laura Hernandez-Ehrisman have hosted virtual workshops on caring for personal family documents and gathering oral histories.

Guerra and Hernandez-Ehrisman are co-curators of the Museo del Westside, a project of San Antonio’s Esperanza Peace & Justice Center that celebrates the people and culture of this mostly-Latino neighborhood.

A virtual workshop, “Mexican Genealogy 101: Finding Your Ancestors in South Texas and Mexico,” takes place May 8 at 11 a.m. on the Esperanza’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

FronterasSan Antonio HistoryTop Stories
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Lauren Terrazas
Lauren Terrazas can be reached at lauren@tpr.org and on Twitter at @terrazas_lauren
See stories by Lauren Terrazas