Fronteras: Migrant Child Shelters Are Over Capacity, Agencies Were Underprepared

“Hear My Voice/Escucha mi voz” is a bilingual illustrated book detailing the experiences of migrant children in U.S. custody.

A new children’s book brings to light the experiences of migrant children detained at the southern border during the Trump administration.

The children tell their stories in their own words in Hear My Voice/Escucha mi voz. Warren Binford — lead organizer and co-founder of Project Amplify — compiled testimonies from 61 children from publicly-available court documents.

Migration Policy Institute Mark Greenberg is Senior Fellow at the Migration Policy Institute. His work focuses on the intersections of migration policy with human services and social welfare policies.

Intakes Outpace Releases At Migrant Facilities

The coronavirus pandemic led to the immediate expulsion of thousands of migrant adults, families and children under a CDC public health order known as Title 42. President Biden amended Title 42 in January to exempt unaccompanied children. Since then, thousands of migrant children have been encountered at the southern border.

These children are considered “unaccompanied” because they either crossed alone, or were separated from an adult who was not their parent or guardian.

What happens to these children once they’ve crossed?

Mark Greenberg, senior fellow with the Migration Policy Institute, recently authored a report for the MPI to explore the immigration challenges the Biden administration now faces as a result of preparedness shortfalls coupled with the number of new arrivals.

