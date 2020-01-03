Fronteras: Comedian, Writer Cristela Alonzo On Imposter Syndrome, Music, And The Rio Grande Valley

Cristela Alonzo is a comedian, writer, producer, and actor. She’s a native of the Rio Grande Valley and doesn’t want you to forget it.

Alonzo’s new memoir is called “Music to My Years: A Mixtape-Memoir of Growing Up and Standing Up.”

She recently wrapped up a stand up tour she called “My Affordable Care Act.”

Alonzo took the tour to her hometown of McAllen in November. That’s where Texas Public Radio’s Reynaldo Leaños, Jr. — another native of the Valley — caught up with her.

Alonzo was the first Latina to create, produce, write, and star in a prime time comedy. It was called ‘Cristela’ and aired for one season in 2014.

In this conversation, she talks about growing up poor, her love of the Valley and its people, and why Latino representation in Hollywood is just as important behind the camera as it is in front.

There’s more to this conversation. Tune in next week to hear Alonzo explain why she is compelled to become politically involved and give back to communities in need.

