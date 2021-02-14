© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Fire Triangle

A Storm Is Coming

Roberto Martinez

When Hurricane Harvey unleashed record amounts of rainfall on the Houston area, it took out the power needed to keep chemicals cool at an industrial plant. A fire broke out that burned for days, causing 200 people to evacuate their homes and 21 first responders to seek medical attention. The flooding from Hurricane Harvey was unprecedented, but climate change is bringing bigger, wetter storms with more flooding. The nation’s largest petrochemical complex is vulnerable, and experts say we aren’t doing enough to protect it. In the final episode of Fire Triangle, we look at what Texas is — and isn’t — doing to prepare the Gulf Coast for a major hurricane.

