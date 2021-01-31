A massive chemical fire near the Houston Ship Channel led to shelter-in-place orders, closed schools and polluted the area's air and water. It took days to extinguish and impacted hundreds of thousands of people. Part two of Fire Triangle explores what the State of Texas is — and isn't — doing to prevent chemical disasters. When state regulatory agencies and companies don't do enough to prevent chemical disasters, community members are forced to take action. We meet two advocates impacted by the fire who are fighting back against pollution in their communities.