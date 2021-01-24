Houston City Limits

A toxic explosion rocked northwest Houston one year ago on January 24, 2020. The blast killed three, injured at least 18, and ripped apart hundreds of homes. In the first episode of our series on chemical disasters in Texas, we examine local chemical safety policies in Houston, the petrochemical capital of the world. We also explore the State of Texas' lack of transparency when it comes to hazardous chemicals and meet a small federal agency working to prevent more fires and explosions.