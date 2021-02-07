© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
tpr_fire triangle.png
Fire Triangle

Fertilizer and The Feds

tpr_fire triangle.png
Roberto Martinez

Eight years ago, one of the worst chemical disasters in state history ripped apart a small town in Central Texas, just outside Waco. It killed 15 people. The fallout reached the highest levels of the United States government, affecting chemical policy for nearly every hazardous chemical facility in the country. But eight years later, many improvements have been stalled or rolled back. Ironically, some of those policy rollbacks were caused, in part, by a federal investigation into this very explosion. The story of this disaster is foundational to understanding the present-day chemical regulatory framework in the United States.

Fire Triangle
Dominic Anthony Walsh
Dominic Anthony Walsh can be reached at Dominic@TPR.org and on Twitter at @_DominicAnthony
See stories by Dominic Anthony Walsh
Katie Watkins