Book Public: ‘Our Beautiful Boys’ by Sameer Pandya

In Sameer Pandya's latest novel, Our Beautiful Boys, Vikram Shastri is a good kid. He makes good grades and listens to his parents. They live in a nice neighborhood in Southern California. He plans to go to a good college. He has a chance to join his high school football team.

We learn about his friends—MJ and Diego—and about the boys’ parents and their family lives. They are hard-working and well-intentioned. They love their sons. However, they have secrets, too. And then, things start to change.

Vikram, MJ and Diego attend a party in an abandoned house in the foothills of Southern California. Also in attendance is Stanley—a boy who has always been a school bully.

Something happens to Stanley at the party. It’s a situation shrouded in secrets and questions. It is a mystery that won’t be easily solved, and the very fabric of the tight-knit community is threatened and starts to unravel.

How will the boys and their families arrive at the truth and clear their names when there is so much at stake?

Guest:

Sameer Pandya, author of Our Beautiful Boys.

