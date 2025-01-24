Book Public: 'Save Me, Stranger' by Erika Krouse

There is something about the stories in Erika Krouse’s latest collection, Save Me, Stranger.

When you read a story from this book, you expect to encounter characters facing a conflict. That conflict is the essence of a story.

In Erika Krouse’s stories, the characters are in extraordinary settings—like the coldest town on the planet.

They are in unusual situations—a piano salesman who tries to sell a totally unsellable piano.

They experience things that mark their lives forever—a shooting at a convenience store, a stay at a haunted bed and breakfast.

But nothing here reads as “strange” — not as in surreal or implausible ways.

Erika Krouse

Life is weird. We really do try to survive in a world that puts us in situations that are beyond our control and sometimes even beyond our own imagination.

So how do we live? How do we fall in love, make a living, have any modicum of hope, find our way through this reality and survive it?

Erika Krouse offers us visceral, haunting, achingly beautiful stories for the journey.

