Book Public: 'The Best Short Stories 2024': The O. Henry Prize Winners

It’s September—and that means the latest edition of the O. Henry Best Short Stories collection is here.

This is an anthology treasured by story writers and story fans. Year after year, for almost 105 years, it has represented a rightful celebration of this genre.

The O. Henry Prize is the oldest major prize in short fiction in America. Writers from any place in the world, at any point in their writing careers, are eligible.

This year’s edition includes stories by Kate DiCamillo, and David Eggers, but also author-on-the rise, Allegra Hyde. It also includes stories in translation.

Guests:

Jenny Minton Quigley is the series editor of The Best Short Stories— O. Henry Prize-Winning Stories. She is the author of the memoir, The Early Birds, and editor of the anthology Lolita in the Afterlife.

Amor Towles is the guest editor of The Best Short Stories 2024–a collection of O. Henry Prize-winning stories. He is also the author of Table for Two, The Lincoln Highway, A Gentleman in Moscow, and Rules of Civility. His novels have sold millions and have been translated to more than thirty languages.