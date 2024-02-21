Book Public: Everyman's Library publishes 40th anniversary edition of 'The House on Mango Street' by Sandra Cisneros

Sandra Cisneros’ The House on Mango Street is the coming-of-age story about Esperanza Cordero and the denizens of her barrio.

Now a hardcover 40th anniversary edition of this beloved novel about this young Latina girl growing up in Chicago has been released as part of the esteemed Everyman’s Library imprint.

Everyman’s Library pursues the highest production standards. They produce gorgeous editions of classics–and contemporary classics. They include a select bibliography, and a chronology of the author’s life and times.

They also include an introduction. John Phillip Santos has penned the introduction to this special edition of The House on Mango Street and explains the significance of Sandra Cisneros as someone deserving of a place in the pantheon of great authors in this imprint.

On this special episode of Texas Public Radio’s Book Public podcast, Sandra Cisneros and John Phillip Santos join host Yvette Benavides to discuss The House on Mango Street, the importance of Sandra Cisneros being included in the Everyman’s series, the book’s timelessness, and its place in the author’s own story–a story not without its hardship and challenges.

Listen to the podcast—but you can also watch the video of the interview recorded live at the John L. Santikos Studio at Texas Public Radio.

Sandra Cisneros is a poet, short story writer, novelist, and essayist, whose work explores the lives of the working class. Her books include full-length poetry books, Woman Without Shame, My Wicked, Wicked Ways and Loose Woman; a children’s book, Hairs/Pelitos; the novels The House on Mango Street, Caramelo, Martita, I Remember You/Martita Te Recuerdo; a children's book for adults, Have You Seen Marie?; her memoir A House of My Own; Vintage Cisneros, published in 2003, is a compilation of selections from her works.

John Phillip Santos is a writer, journalist, and documentary filmmaker from San Antonio, Texas. His two memoirs, Places Left Unfinished at the Time of Creation (a National Book Award Finalist) and The Farthest Home is in an Empire of Fire, together tell the ancestral stories of his mother and father’s families, an American origin story of the centuries-long migrations that emerged out of Spain, Mexico, and the lands that became South Texas. His book of poems is Songs Older Than Any Known Singer. He’s a professor of Interdisciplinary Humanities and Distinguished Senior Lecturer in Mestizo Cultural Studies in the Honors College at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

