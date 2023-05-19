‘A Living Remedy’: Nicole Chung’s memoir explores a daughter's grief and strength to survive

As a Korean American adoptee raised in Oregon by white parents, Nicole Chung spent most of her young life not knowing anything about her biological family. After she became pregnant with her first child, she began to search for her family. That journey is what led to her acclaimed debut memoir in 2018 titled All You Can Ever Know. In that book she discusses the challenges she faced growing up as an adoptee in rural America.

In her latest memoir, A Living Remedy, Chung recounts more about life with her parents enduring dire straits financially–and in terms of their health –and underscores the challenges of health care access and equity that persist in the United States.