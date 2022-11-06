The Lonely Voice: 'Ivy Day in the Committee Room' by James Joyce

“Ivy Day in the Committee Room” by James Joyce is an election day story set on the eleventh anniversary of the death of Charles Parnell. He was a Nationalist and largely known as “the uncrowned king of Ireland.” He was a brilliant organizer and leader, but a scandalous affair with a married woman caused his fall from grace.

In the story, canvassers come in from the cold and gather in the committee room for the new campaign they support—if half-heartedly. They are nostalgic for a past that seemed brighter and lighter compared to the current prospects before them in the pending election.

The “Committee Room” of the title is just that, where on an inclement election day in Dublin, a Mr. O’Connor rests a while after canvassing for candidate Richard “Tricky Dicky” Tierney.

Other men arrive. The time is spent reviving an ever-waning fire and drinking stout.

The men discuss a number of things, including, since it is Ivy Day, Charles Parnell.

The story delves into the contested politics of Ireland. James Joyce himself was very interested in Irish politics, especially later in his life.

The canvassers don’t actually have much passion for Tierney. They are more interested in being paid for their support.

The highlight of the day for the canvassers comes with a delivery of some bottles of stout courtesy of Tierney.

But this committee room where the men sit and wait is a truly miserable place, cold and clammy and damp.

The sensory imagery of the story along with the profound ideas told in such accessible, humorous ways make the story a favorite among Joyce’s works.

Peter Orner

Peter Orner is the author of the new essay collection titled Still No Word from You: Notes in the Margin. His previous essay collection is Am I Alone Here?: Notes on Living to Read and Reading to Live. He is also the author of two novels and three story collections, including Maggie Brown & Others. Peter Orner is the director of creative writing at Dartmouth College.

