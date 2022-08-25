'Math for the Self-Crippling': Ursula Villarreal Moura’s chapbook of flash fiction makes a big impression

Ursula Villarreal Moura’s chapbook collection of interconnected stories is only 53 pages long and offers flash stories spanning three decades, from 1990s to the present-day and settings in San Antonio and beyond.

Points of view vary from first, to second, to third. The subject matter also varies and offers interesting dualities.

Stark sadness and dark humor. Callow, wide-eyed narrators alongside older and wiser ones still trying to figure out life’s unanswerable questions. It is a little book that packs a tremendous punch.