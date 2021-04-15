© 2020 Texas Public Radio
book public_album art.jpg
Book Public

Joshua Bennett Receives Whiting Award And Guggenheim Fellowship

Published April 15, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT
Joshua Bennett.jpg
Joshua Bennett

When we talked to Joshua Bennett several months ago on a previous podcast episode, we discussed a number of topics that we revisit in our most recent conversation. But add to these: the fact that he is the recipient of two major literary awards.

Bennett was recently awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship from the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation, and this week, he was awarded the prestigious Whiting Award.

Owed.jpg

Yvette Benavides
