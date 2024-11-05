© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Final Results: Bexar County Election 2024

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published November 5, 2024 at 5:30 PM CST
Gideon Rogers
/
TPR

Table of Contents: Bexar County | Education | Charter amendments | The courts | Texas House and Senate

Loading...

Government/Politics
Trump declares victory in White House race, ahead of AP call
Alana Wise
Flanked by family and staff, Trump spoke to a convention center ballroom crowd in West Palm Beach after Fox News had projected that he had won — but before the Associated Press called the race.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speaks during his Longview stop of the Ted Cruz Bus Tour, on Saturday October 5, 2024, at Tia Juanita's Fish Camp.
Government/Politics
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz declares victory over Democrat Colin Allred
Matthew Choi | The Texas Tribune
U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, a former NFL linebacker and civil rights lawyer from Dallas, repeatedly broke fundraising records in his campaign, raising more than $80 million by mid-October.
Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, makes his way to House votes in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Government/Politics
Congressman Henry Cuellar narrowly defeats Republican challenger to serve 11th term amid looming corruption trial
Kayla Padilla
The Democratic congressman was indicted on multiple charges earlier this year, but narrowly secured another term.
Representative Tony Gonzales (R-TX) arrives for a meeting with Texas Republicans, at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.
News
Republican Tony Gonzales declares victory over Democrat Santos Limon in Congressional District 23
Jerry Clayton
Gonzales was heavily favored to win the expansive district, which stretches from northwest Bexar County to just outside El Paso.
Jul 17, 2024; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas speaks during the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum. The third day of the RNC focused on foreign policy and threats. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY
Government/Politics
De La Cruz secures a second term in Texas’ 15th Congressional District
Pablo De La Rosa
Republican Monica De La Cruz secured her seat for a second term on Tuesday, once again defeating Democratic challenger Michelle Vallejo.
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) introduces Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis at a campaign event in Davenport, Iowa on January 13, 2024.
Government/Politics
'The Hill Country has spoken' — U.S. Rep. Chip Roy keeps seat in 21st Congressional District
Bonnie Petrie
The Republican defeated Democratic challenger Kristin Hook.
U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, declares victory over his Republican challenger, Mayra Flores, at a Brownsville watch party on Tuesday.
Government/Politics
Vicente Gonzalez declares victory to hold onto South Texas congressional district
Berenice Garcia | The Texas Tribune
Both major parties poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into winning the seat, a rematch between Mayra Flores and Vicente Gonzalez.

SAN ANTONIO CHARTER AMENDMENTS

Government/Politics
San Antonio voters approve all six charter amendments
Josh Peck
San Antonio voters approved council and mayoral raises, longer term lengths for council members and the mayor, and removed the salary and tenure caps for the city manager position, among other items.

People gathered to protest school vouchers during a demonstration at the Texas Capitol.
Government/Politics
Election 2024: How it will impact school vouchers, balance of power in the Texas Legislature
Blaise Gainey
Texas Republicans reaffirmed their overwhelming control of the state legislature in Tuesday’s election. But a crop of fresh Republican faces in the Texas House could have big implications for the balance of power in the chamber, including the state’s ongoing battle over school vouchers.

TEXAS HOUSE

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin answers questions regarding the Robb Elementary shooting at the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvlade, Texas, on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
Government/Politics
Former Uvalde mayor Don Mclaughlin Jr. declares victory in the race for House District 80
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
The state seat has flipped red after decades of being blue. The Republican candidate defeated Democrat Cecilia Castellano.

State Rep John Lujan at this campaign watch party on November 5, 2024
Government/Politics
Republican John Lujan is reelected in close Texas House District 118 race
Joey Palacios
Lujan defeated Democratic challenger Kristian Carranza.

A man in a white guayabera shirt kisses a woman in a red fitted jacket.
Government/Politics
Pro-Voucher Republican Marc LaHood wins Texas House District 121 race after primary upset
Camille Phillips
Texas House District 121 in north central San Antonio will be represented by Republican Marc LaHood in the next legislative session.

TEXAS SENATE

BOARD OF EDUCATION

EAST CENTRAL ISD

East Central ISD had four propositions fail on Tuesday. They included three bond packages and a tax increase to pay for new schools and an upgrade to its sports facility. The district said the tax increase was needed because of a lack of funding from the state.

Trustee, Place No. 4

  • David Santos Jr. 41.13% ☑️
  • Sayda Mitchell-Morales 36.82%
  • Victor Garza 22.05%

Trustee, Place No. 6

  • Emiliano "Emilio" Carrasco ☑️

East Central ISD Bond Election

Proposition A

"Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $0.9329 per $100 valuation in the East Central Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 16.96 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the District for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $6,600,000."

  • For 47.40%
  • Against 52.60% ☑️

Proposition B

"The issuance of bonds in the amount of $331,143,000 for school facilities and land for them and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase."

  • For 44.38%
  • Against 55.62% ☑️

Proposition C

"The issuance of bonds in the amount of $10,000,000 for renovating school stadium facilities and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase."

  • For 42.72%
  • Against 57.28% ☑️

Proposition D

"The issuance of bonds in the amount of $18,857,000 for the District’s outdoor recreational facilities and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase."

  • For 43.46%
  • Against 56.54% ☑️

    EDGEWOOD ISD

    Trustee, Place No. 4

      • Dorothy Borjas 39.49%
      • Martha I. Castilla 60.51% ☑️

      Trustee, Place No. 5

      • Rudy Lopez 55.46% ☑️
      • Jubilee Peña 44.54%

      Trustee, Place No. 7

      • Sergio L. Delgado Jr. 61.80% ☑️
      • Richard Santoyo 38.20%

      THE COURTS

      The Supreme Court of Texas prepares to hear oral arguments on Senate Bill 14, a prohibition on gender affirming care for transgender youth, on Jan. 30, 2024. Credit:
      Government/Politics
      Three Republicans keep their seats on Texas Supreme Court, despite efforts from anti-abortion groups
      Robert Downen | The Texas Tribune
      Jane Bland and Jimmy Blacklock won their reelection bids over Democrat challengers backed by anti-abortion groups, while John Devine was poised for victory.

      Texas Criminal Court of Appeals

      The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Jan. 15, 2020.
      Criminal Justice
      Paxton’s picks on track to cement Republicans’ hold on Texas’ highest criminal court
      Eleanor Klibanoff | The Texas Tribune
      Three new faces will join the bench, but the political balance of power is likely to remain the same on the Court of Criminal Appeals.

        Fourth Court of Appeals

          Bexar County District Courts:

          Analysis: Bexar County's district court judge seats are all held by Democrats. The candidates on the ballot all ran unopposed.

          District Judge, 37th Judicial District

          • Nicole Garza (D) ☑️

          District Judge, 57th Judicial District

          • Antonia "Toni" Arteaga (D) ☑️

          District Judge, 73rd Judicial District

          • Elizabeth Martinez (D) ☑️

          District Judge, 131st Judicial District

          • Norma Gonzales (D) ☑️

          District Judge, 166th Judicial District

          • Laura Salinas (D) ☑️

          District Judge, 175th Judicial District

          • Catherine Torres-Stahl (D) ☑️

          District Judge, 379th Judicial District

          • Ron Rangel (D) ☑️

          District Judge, 386th Judicial District

          • Jacqueline "Jackie" Valdes (D) ☑️

          District Judge, 399th Judicial District

          • Frank J. Castro (D) ☑️

          District Judge, 407th Judicial District

          • Tina Torres (D) ☑️

          District Judge, 408th Judicial District

          • Angelica Jimenez (D) ☑️

          District Judge, 438th Judicial District

          • Rosie Alvarado (D) ☑️

          Probate Court No. 3

          • Barbie Scharf-Zeldes (D) ☑️

          Government/Politics
          Incumbents triumphant in Bexar County commissioners races
          Paul Flahive
          Rebeca Clay-Flores and Grant Moody win easily in commissioners races.

          Sheriff Javier Salazar on election night on November 5, 2024.
          Government/Politics
          Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar wins third term in office
          Brian Kirkpatrick
          Democratic Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar handily defeated Republican challenger Nate Buchanan to win a third term in office on Tuesday.

          Constable, Precinct No. 1

          • Ruben C. Tejeda (D) ☑️

          Constable, Precinct No. 2

          • Paul Alexander Canales (R) 38.14%
          • Leticia Rodriguez Vazquez (D) 61.86% ☑️

          Constable, Precinct No. 3

          • Mark Vojvodich (R) ☑️

          County Constable, Precinct No. 4

          • Kathryn "Kat" Brown (D) ☑️

          Bexar County Water Control Improvement District #10 — For Director

          • Ann Marie Arnicar 47.13% ☑️
          • Fernando Richards Jr. 22.23%
          • Eddie R. Guerrero 30.63%

          County Tax Assessor-Collector

          • Albert Uresti (D) ☑️

          Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2

          • Roberto “Robbie” Vazquez (D) ☑️

          WHAT'S NEXT?

          In May 2025, San Antonio will select its new mayor. Incumbent Ron Nirenberg will term out, and several of his fellow city council members are among the contenders to sit in his office.

          Clayton Perry
          Government/Politics
          Clayton Perry, former District 10 councilman, enters San Antonio's 2025 mayoral race
          TPR Staff
          He was the sixth person to officially announce a run for mayor. The seat is open because Mayor Ron Nirenberg is termed out.
          Election 2024
          TPR Staff
          See stories by TPR Staff