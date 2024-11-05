Final Results: Bexar County Election 2024

Table of Contents: Bexar County | Education | Charter amendments | The courts | Texas House and Senate

Government/Politics Trump declares victory in White House race, ahead of AP call Flanked by family and staff, Trump spoke to a convention center ballroom crowd in West Palm Beach after Fox News had projected that he had won — but before the Associated Press called the race.

SAN ANTONIO CHARTER AMENDMENTS

Government/Politics San Antonio voters approve all six charter amendments San Antonio voters approved council and mayoral raises, longer term lengths for council members and the mayor, and removed the salary and tenure caps for the city manager position, among other items.

Government/Politics Election 2024: How it will impact school vouchers, balance of power in the Texas Legislature Texas Republicans reaffirmed their overwhelming control of the state legislature in Tuesday’s election. But a crop of fresh Republican faces in the Texas House could have big implications for the balance of power in the chamber, including the state’s ongoing battle over school vouchers.

TEXAS HOUSE

TEXAS SENATE

BOARD OF EDUCATION

EAST CENTRAL ISD

East Central ISD had four propositions fail on Tuesday. They included three bond packages and a tax increase to pay for new schools and an upgrade to its sports facility. The district said the tax increase was needed because of a lack of funding from the state.

Trustee, Place No. 4



David Santos Jr. 41.13% ☑️

☑️ Sayda Mitchell-Morales 36.82%

Victor Garza 22.05%

Trustee, Place No. 6

Emiliano "Emilio" Carrasco ☑️

East Central ISD Bond Election

Proposition A

"Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $0.9329 per $100 valuation in the East Central Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 16.96 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the District for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $6,600,000."

For 47.40%

Against 52.60% ☑️

Proposition B

"The issuance of bonds in the amount of $331,143,000 for school facilities and land for them and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase."

For 44.38%

Against 55.62% ☑️

Proposition C

"The issuance of bonds in the amount of $10,000,000 for renovating school stadium facilities and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase."

For 42.72%

Against 57.28% ☑️

Proposition D

"The issuance of bonds in the amount of $18,857,000 for the District’s outdoor recreational facilities and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase."

For 43.46%

Against 56.54% ☑️

EDGEWOOD ISD

Trustee, Place No. 4

Dorothy Borjas 39.49%

Martha I. Castilla 60.51% ☑️

Trustee, Place No. 5

Rudy Lopez 55.46% ☑️

☑️ Jubilee Peña 44.54%

Trustee, Place No. 7

Sergio L. Delgado Jr. 61.80% ☑️

☑️ Richard Santoyo 38.20%

THE COURTS

Texas Criminal Court of Appeals

Fourth Court of Appeals

Bexar County District Courts:

Analysis: Bexar County's district court judge seats are all held by Democrats. The candidates on the ballot all ran unopposed.

District Judge, 37th Judicial District

Nicole Garza (D) ☑️

District Judge, 57th Judicial District

Antonia "Toni" Arteaga (D) ☑️

District Judge, 73rd Judicial District

Elizabeth Martinez (D) ☑️

District Judge, 131st Judicial District

Norma Gonzales (D) ☑️

District Judge, 166th Judicial District

Laura Salinas (D) ☑️

District Judge, 175th Judicial District

Catherine Torres-Stahl (D) ☑️

District Judge, 379th Judicial District

Ron Rangel (D) ☑️

District Judge, 386th Judicial District

Jacqueline "Jackie" Valdes (D) ☑️

District Judge, 399th Judicial District

Frank J. Castro (D) ☑️

District Judge, 407th Judicial District

Tina Torres (D) ☑️

District Judge, 408th Judicial District

Angelica Jimenez (D) ☑️

District Judge, 438th Judicial District

Rosie Alvarado (D) ☑️

Probate Court No. 3

Barbie Scharf-Zeldes (D) ☑️

Constable, Precinct No. 1

Ruben C. Tejeda (D) ☑️

Constable, Precinct No. 2

Paul Alexander Canales (R) 38.14%

Leticia Rodriguez Vazquez (D) 61.86% ☑️



Constable, Precinct No. 3

Mark Vojvodich (R) ☑️

County Constable, Precinct No. 4

Kathryn "Kat" Brown (D) ☑️

Bexar County Water Control Improvement District #10 — For Director

Ann Marie Arnicar 47.13% ☑️

☑️ Fernando Richards Jr. 22.23%

Eddie R. Guerrero 30.63%

County Tax Assessor-Collector

Albert Uresti (D) ☑️

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2



Roberto “Robbie” Vazquez (D) ☑️

WHAT'S NEXT?

In May 2025, San Antonio will select its new mayor. Incumbent Ron Nirenberg will term out, and several of his fellow city council members are among the contenders to sit in his office.