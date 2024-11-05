Election 2024 Results: Bexar County education races

EAST CENTRAL ISD

East Central ISD had four propositions fail on Tuesday. They included three bond packages and a tax increase to pay for new schools and an upgrade to its sports facility. The district said the tax increase was needed because of a lack of funding from the state.

Trustee, Place No. 4

David Santos Jr. 41.13% ☑️

☑️ Sayda Mitchell-Morales 36.82%

Victor Garza 22.05%

Trustee, Place No. 6

Emiliano "Emilio" Carrasco ☑️

East Central ISD Bond Election

Proposition A

"Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $0.9329 per $100 valuation in the East Central Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 16.96 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the District for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $6,600,000."

For 47.40%

Against 52.60% ☑️

Proposition B

"The issuance of bonds in the amount of $331,143,000 for school facilities and land for them and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase."

For 44.38%

Against 55.62% ☑️

Proposition C

"The issuance of bonds in the amount of $10,000,000 for renovating school stadium facilities and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase."

For 42.72%

Against 57.28% ☑️

Proposition D

"The issuance of bonds in the amount of $18,857,000 for the District’s outdoor recreational facilities and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase."

For 43.46%

Against 56.54% ☑️

EDGEWOOD ISD

Trustee, Place No. 4

Dorothy Borjas 39.49%

Martha I. Castilla 60.51% ☑️

Trustee, Place No. 5

Rudy Lopez 55.46% ☑️

☑️ Jubilee Peña 44.54%

Trustee, Place No. 7

Sergio L. Delgado Jr. 61.80% ☑️

☑️ Richard Santoyo 38.20%