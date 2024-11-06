Pro-Voucher Republican Marc LaHood wins Texas House District 121 race after primary upset

Texas House District 121 in north central San Antonio will be represented by Republican Marc LaHood in the next legislative session.

House District 121 has long been held by Republicans, but this will be LaHood’s first time representing the district. He defeated current State Rep. Steve Allison in the Republican primary after receiving Gov. Greg Abbott’s endorsement.

LaHood said his top priorities in the next legislative session will be securing the border and private school choice.

“I was never bashful. School choice, education are probably my number one priority, number two, tied with the border,” said LaHood at an election night watch party at The Angry Elephant.

Democrats were hoping concern over school vouchers would help them flip House District 121. But that hope didn’t come true.

Other competitive Texas House races are also leaning Republican, which means Gov. Abbott’s plan to get the votes he needs to pass school vouchers in the Texas Legislature will most likely succeed.

Camille Phillips / TPR Democrat Laurel Jordan Swift speaks to supporters at an Election Night watch party on Nov. 5, 2024.

Democrat Laurel Jordan Swift lost her race against LaHood by about 5 percentage points.

This was her first time running for office, but she said it won’t be her last.

“I enjoy showing folks that we agree on a lot more than we disagree on,” Swift said. “And I think we need more of that. I think people are craving agreement and consolidation in politics so that we don't have this. Everything doesn't have to be an epic battle.”

Swift campaigned for more funding for public education and promised to block school vouchers. She was endorsed by Allison, who voted against vouchers last legislative session.

LaHood said he thinks Texas can afford to fund private school vouchers and increase funding for public schools.

“I've said it from day one: school choice and education are not at odds. We can make sure teachers are paid properly, that they're treated properly, as well as empowering parents to do what's best for their children,” LaHood said.

Swift said the idea that Texas could and should pay for both is “a fantasy world.”

Arizona is facing a 1.4 billion budget deficit after passing school vouchers, but LaHood said that shouldn’t be a concern.

“Everyone talks about Arizona,” LaHood said. “Their economy isn’t our economy.”

“The number one key is to get our spending in check, make sure we're spending it wisely. So that's what I'm hoping to do,” LaHood said.