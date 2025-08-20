San Antonio man enters guilty plea over social media threat against President Trump

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio man pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to making threats against President Donald Trump last month.

Robert Herrera, 52, wrote the threat on a San Antonio news outlet's Facebook page before Trump’s planned visit to the Texas Hill Country after more than 100 people died in flooding.

“I won’t miss,” Herrera wrote, along with a photo depicting President Trump surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents after the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors said Herrera also posted a photo of an assault rifle and loaded magazines.

He pleaded guilty to one count of threat against the President of the United States. He faces up to five years in prison.

Herrera also faces a maximum fine of $250,000. A federal district court judge will sentence him at a later date.