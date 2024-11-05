Election 2024: Texas House and Senate
Texas Republicans reaffirmed their overwhelming control of the state legislature in Tuesday’s election. But a crop of fresh Republican faces in the Texas House could have big implications for the balance of power in the chamber, including the state’s ongoing battle over school vouchers.
TEXAS HOUSE
The state seat has flipped red after decades of being blue. The Republican candidate defeated Democrat Cecilia Castellano.
Lujan defeated Democratic challenger Kristian Carranza.
Texas House District 121 in north central San Antonio will be represented by Republican Marc LaHood in the next legislative session.
TEXAS SENATE
