Election 2024: Texas House and Senate

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published November 5, 2024 at 5:17 PM CST
People gathered to protest school vouchers during a demonstration at the Texas Capitol.
Government/Politics
Election 2024: How it will impact school vouchers, balance of power in the Texas Legislature
Blaise Gainey
Texas Republicans reaffirmed their overwhelming control of the state legislature in Tuesday’s election. But a crop of fresh Republican faces in the Texas House could have big implications for the balance of power in the chamber, including the state’s ongoing battle over school vouchers.

TEXAS HOUSE

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin answers questions regarding the Robb Elementary shooting at the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvlade, Texas, on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
Government/Politics
Former Uvalde mayor Don Mclaughlin Jr. declares victory in the race for House District 80
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
The state seat has flipped red after decades of being blue. The Republican candidate defeated Democrat Cecilia Castellano.

State Rep John Lujan at this campaign watch party on November 5, 2024
Government/Politics
Republican John Lujan is reelected in close Texas House District 118 race
Joey Palacios
Lujan defeated Democratic challenger Kristian Carranza.

A man in a white guayabera shirt kisses a woman in a red fitted jacket.
Government/Politics
Pro-Voucher Republican Marc LaHood wins Texas House District 121 race after primary upset
Camille Phillips
Texas House District 121 in north central San Antonio will be represented by Republican Marc LaHood in the next legislative session.

TEXAS SENATE

