'The Hill Country has spoken' — U.S. Rep. Chip Roy keeps seat in 21st Congressional District

Central Texas Republican Congressman Chip Roy will serve a third term in Congress after a decisive victory over Democrat Kristin Hook.

The 21st Congressional District includes a piece of San Antonio’s North Side, follows I-35 up to Austin where it grabs a small slice of Travis County before spreading out across the Hill Country, to include places like Fredericksburg, Kerrville, New Braunfels and San Marcos.

The whole district voted in favor of Roy, except for that piece in Austin, which voted in favor of Hook by 13 points.

Roy is a former chief of staff for Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who also won on Tuesday. In a victory tweet, he said that "the Hill Country had spoken." He added that the district brought “record numbers to Donald Trump and Ted Cruz.”

Roy was also a senior advisor for former Governor Rick Perry. Both Cruz and Perry endorsed Roy.

Hook is a native of Corpus Christi and a scientist whose campaign was focused on access to health care, noting that one in five Texans don’t have access to affordable health care. She said, despite her loss, that she’s not going anywhere.

“Our work isn't done. He won because this is a gerrymandered district,” Hook said. “He won because this was designed to protect an incumbent like him, and that's how we get extremists like Chip Roy."

District 21 was redrawn more than a decade ago to protect that seat for the GOP, and it has been a Republican seat for decades.