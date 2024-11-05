Congressman Henry Cuellar narrowly defeats Republican challenger to serve 11th term amid looming corruption trial

Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar has narrowly defeated Republican Jay Furman to win an 11th term representing Texas’ 28th Congressional District.

Cuellar has served the district since 2005 and narrowly defeated former military commander Furman. District 28 encompasses nine counties across South Texas including Bexar County.

Earlier this year, Cuellar and his wife, Imelda, were indicted on charges of money laundering, bribery and conspiracy. The Department of Justice’s indictment said that the congressman accepted money from Azerbaijan’s state-owned oil company and a Mexican bank that influenced his role as a lawmaker. The couple allegedly accepted $600,000 in bribes.

The couple maintains their innocence, but if convicted, they could face jail time. Jury selection for their trial begins March 31, 2025.

Furman has spoken out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and abortion. The candidate was also aiming to support the completion of the border wall and “protect children from race, gender and woke indoctrination” in the Texas education system.

Cuellar is prioritizing border security, agricultural issues affecting his district, and education. The congressman is the only Texas Democrat in the U.S. House Appropriations Committee which oversees federal budget allocations and legislation surrounding spending for government agencies.

The congressman has not stated how he will manage his duties while also preparing for his trial next year.

