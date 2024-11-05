© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Election Results 2024: Bexar County races

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published November 5, 2024 at 5:23 PM CST
Government/Politics
Incumbents triumphant in Bexar County commissioners races
Paul Flahive
Rebeca Clay-Flores and Grant Moody win easily in commissioners races.

Sheriff Javier Salazar on election night on November 5, 2024.
Government/Politics
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar wins third term in office
Brian Kirkpatrick
Democratic Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar handily defeated Republican challenger Nate Buchanan to win a third term in office on Tuesday.

Constable, Precinct No. 1

  • Ruben C. Tejeda (D) ☑️

Constable, Precinct No. 2

  • Paul Alexander Canales (R) 38.14%
  • Leticia Rodriguez Vazquez (D) 61.86% ☑️

Constable, Precinct No. 3

  • Mark Vojvodich (R) ☑️

County Constable, Precinct No. 4

  • Kathryn "Kat" Brown (D) ☑️

Bexar County Water Control Improvement District #10 — For Director

  • Ann Marie Arnicar 47.13% ☑️
  • Fernando Richards Jr. 22.23%
  • Eddie R. Guerrero 30.63%

County Tax Assessor-Collector

  • Albert Uresti (D) ☑️

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2

  • Roberto “Robbie” Vazquez (D) ☑️
