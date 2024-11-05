Election Results 2024: Bexar County races
Rebeca Clay-Flores and Grant Moody win easily in commissioners races.
Democratic Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar handily defeated Republican challenger Nate Buchanan to win a third term in office on Tuesday.
Constable, Precinct No. 1
- Ruben C. Tejeda (D) ☑️
Constable, Precinct No. 2
- Paul Alexander Canales (R) 38.14%
- Leticia Rodriguez Vazquez (D) 61.86% ☑️
Constable, Precinct No. 3
- Mark Vojvodich (R) ☑️
County Constable, Precinct No. 4
- Kathryn "Kat" Brown (D) ☑️
Bexar County Water Control Improvement District #10 — For Director
- Ann Marie Arnicar 47.13% ☑️
- Fernando Richards Jr. 22.23%
- Eddie R. Guerrero 30.63%
County Tax Assessor-Collector
- Albert Uresti (D) ☑️
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2
- Roberto “Robbie” Vazquez (D) ☑️
