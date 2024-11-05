2024 Election Results: Bexar County judicial races
Three Republicans keep their seats on Texas Supreme Court, despite efforts from anti-abortion groups
Jane Bland and Jimmy Blacklock won their reelection bids over Democrat challengers backed by anti-abortion groups, while John Devine was poised for victory.
Texas Criminal Court of Appeals
Three new faces will join the bench, but the political balance of power is likely to remain the same on the Court of Criminal Appeals.
Fourth Court of Appeals
Bexar County District Courts:
Analysis: Bexar County's district court judge seats are all held by Democrats. The candidates on the ballot all ran unopposed.
District Judge, 37th Judicial District
- Nicole Garza (D) ☑️
District Judge, 57th Judicial District
- Antonia "Toni" Arteaga (D) ☑️
District Judge, 73rd Judicial District
- Elizabeth Martinez (D) ☑️
District Judge, 131st Judicial District
- Norma Gonzales (D) ☑️
District Judge, 166th Judicial District
- Laura Salinas (D) ☑️
District Judge, 175th Judicial District
- Catherine Torres-Stahl (D) ☑️
District Judge, 379th Judicial District
- Ron Rangel (D) ☑️
District Judge, 386th Judicial District
- Jacqueline "Jackie" Valdes (D) ☑️
District Judge, 399th Judicial District
- Frank J. Castro (D) ☑️
District Judge, 407th Judicial District
- Tina Torres (D) ☑️
District Judge, 408th Judicial District
- Angelica Jimenez (D) ☑️
District Judge, 438th Judicial District
- Rosie Alvarado (D) ☑️
Probate Court No. 3
- Barbie Scharf-Zeldes (D) ☑️
