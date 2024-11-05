© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2024 Election Results: Bexar County judicial races

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published November 5, 2024 at 5:25 PM CST
The Supreme Court of Texas prepares to hear oral arguments on Senate Bill 14, a prohibition on gender affirming care for transgender youth, on Jan. 30, 2024. Credit:
Government/Politics
Three Republicans keep their seats on Texas Supreme Court, despite efforts from anti-abortion groups
Robert Downen | The Texas Tribune
Jane Bland and Jimmy Blacklock won their reelection bids over Democrat challengers backed by anti-abortion groups, while John Devine was poised for victory.

Texas Criminal Court of Appeals

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Jan. 15, 2020.
Criminal Justice
Paxton’s picks on track to cement Republicans’ hold on Texas’ highest criminal court
Eleanor Klibanoff | The Texas Tribune
Three new faces will join the bench, but the political balance of power is likely to remain the same on the Court of Criminal Appeals.

    Fourth Court of Appeals

      Bexar County District Courts:

      Analysis: Bexar County's district court judge seats are all held by Democrats. The candidates on the ballot all ran unopposed.

      District Judge, 37th Judicial District

      • Nicole Garza (D) ☑️

      District Judge, 57th Judicial District

      • Antonia "Toni" Arteaga (D) ☑️

      District Judge, 73rd Judicial District

      • Elizabeth Martinez (D) ☑️

      District Judge, 131st Judicial District

      • Norma Gonzales (D) ☑️

      District Judge, 166th Judicial District

      • Laura Salinas (D) ☑️

      District Judge, 175th Judicial District

      • Catherine Torres-Stahl (D) ☑️

      District Judge, 379th Judicial District

      • Ron Rangel (D) ☑️

      District Judge, 386th Judicial District

      • Jacqueline "Jackie" Valdes (D) ☑️

      District Judge, 399th Judicial District

      • Frank J. Castro (D) ☑️

      District Judge, 407th Judicial District

      • Tina Torres (D) ☑️

      District Judge, 408th Judicial District

      • Angelica Jimenez (D) ☑️

      District Judge, 438th Judicial District

      • Rosie Alvarado (D) ☑️

      Probate Court No. 3

      • Barbie Scharf-Zeldes (D) ☑️

      TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
      Tags
      Government/Politics Election 2024
      TPR Staff
      See stories by TPR Staff