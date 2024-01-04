Pony tales and other stories

In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, we bring you the conclusion to the live event with the theme “Taught”. Stories include a mother’s life lessons, an apprenticeship in tattooing, and a forgotten method (we hope) in horse breaking. Infused with heartwarming moments yet tinged with absurdity these stories offer lessons you will likely never need but will relish having heard them. In memory of Meg Jorn who encourages us all to transform.

Eric Guajardo/ Texas Public Radio Tally explains where her mom said she could find sympathy.

Worth Repeating returns February 13 and the theme is Reset. From second chances lessons to starting all over, these stories are all about restoration. Tickets on sale by visiting tpr.org or clicking here. Want to show your support of the program? Visit the TPR Merch Shop and pick up your copy of Worth Repeating: San Antonio stories. Totes, bundles, and t-shirts are now available! Click hereto shop. Your support funds programs like these.

Eric Guajardo/ Texas Public Radio Ayah stresses the reasons she trusted a late-night tattoo tutorial.

Special thanks to our musical guest All In Barbershop Quartet. Check them out here! Worth Repeating is made possible by the 80/20 Foundation, the City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, and Niche at Pearl.

Sound Production: Alfie De la Garza/ Texas Public Radio

Worth Repeating is a production of Texas Public Radio