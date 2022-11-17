Finding God In A Cloud of Smoke, And Other San Antonio Stories

A compromising encounter with the cops and a religious reawakening are among the stories in this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, which is the first half of the November live show. The theme for this show was weeds: stories about being in the weeds, pulling up weeds, and smoking weed.

Join us for our next live show on December 13th, where the theme will be chisme: stories about gossip, rumor, and behind-the-scenes drama. Or submit your own story to tell at tpr.org/wr.

Support for Worth Repeating comes from Real Ale brewing company, the 80/20 Foundation, do210.com, and Texas A&M San Antonio.