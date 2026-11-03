© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Source

Did Texas turn blue? The 2026 midterms could mark a historic political realignment

By David Martin Davies
Published November 3, 2026 at 4:13 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Democrat James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton are facing off in a U.S. Senate race that’s expected to draw hundreds of millions of dollars in campaign spending to Texas.
Amber Esparza / San Antonio Report
Democrat James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton are facing off in a U.S. Senate race that’s expected to draw hundreds of millions of dollars in campaign spending to Texas.

Did the 2026 midterm elections deliver the political earthquake that polls predicted? Did a 30-year drought for the Democratic Party end with a statewide victory at the ballot box? Or did the Republican red wall hold back the promised blue wave?

The day after the election, ballots will be counted and there will be answers that could change Texas politics and public policy.

Texas was once a Democratic stronghold. But beginning in the 1960s, conservative voters increasingly migrated toward the Republican Party. The transformation accelerated with George W. Bush's election as governor in 1994. No Democrat has won a Texas statewide election since that year.

Ahead of Tuesday's vote, polling suggested that Republican dominance faced an unusually serious challenge.

Surveys identified the rising cost of living and economic dissatisfaction as major voter concerns. Immigration, political corruption, healthcare and the war with Iran also shaped the debate.

Did independent voters, including a potentially decisive bloc of Latino Texans, change the political landscape?

We'll explore whether the election represented a temporary backlash against the party in power or the beginning of a lasting political realignment.

Guests:

Charles "Sean" Briscoe is a Democratic campaign consultant.

Jon Taylor, Ph.D., is the UTSA chair and professor in the Department of Political Science and Geography.

Andrea Drusch is a senior reporter at the San Antonio Report.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982.
During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.

Tags
The Source Election 2026Ken Paxton James TalaricoThe Source
Stay Connected
David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies is a veteran journalist with more than 30 years of experience covering Texas, the border and Mexico. Davies is the host of "The...
See stories by David Martin Davies