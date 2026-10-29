Election results: Here's how Texas voted in the midterms

Results will roll in shortly after polls close at 7 p.m. in the midterm elections.
Democrats hope to make big gains off of President Donald Trump's tumultuous return to office, and the battle for the House runs straight through swingy South Texas.
Flipping the U.S. Senate is a much taller order, but if Democrats have any chance, they must also win Texas’ marquee race between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico — something that relies heavily on Talarico’s ability to win back voters in South Texas.
State legislative races are getting some unusual attention this year too, as Democrats are targeting 12 GOP-held seats across the state, of which two of their best prospects are in San Antonio.
Meanwhile in Bexar County, Republicans are the ones grasping for purchase. Democrats haven’t lost a countywide office in more than a decade, and now hope to continue that record with a new generation in top leadership positions.
This page will be updated with vote totals compiled from the Bexar County Elections Department, the Associated Press and Texas Secretary of State.
Table of Contents: U.S. Congress | Texas Legislature | Statewide Executive Offices | Bexar County | Judicial | Education
* Incumbent ✔︎ Final result
U.S. Senate
Congress
Texas Senate
Texas House
Texas statewide races
Bexar County DA
Bexar County Judge
Bexar County District Clerk
Bexar County Clerk
Bexar County Precinct 2 Commissioner
Bexar County Precinct 4 Commissioner
Justice of the Peace for Bexar County’s Pct. 1
Justice of the Peace for Bexar County’s Pct. 3
Justice of the Peace for Bexar County’s Pct. 4
Texas Supreme Court
Chief Justice
Place 2
Place 7
Place 8
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals
Place 3
Place 4
Place 9
15th Court of Appeals
Chief Justice
Place 2
Place 3
4th Court of Appeals
Chief Justice
Bexar County District Courts
45th Civil District Court
144th Criminal District Court
150th Civil District Court
186th Criminal District Court
187th Criminal District Court
224th Civil District Court
225th Civil District Court
226th Criminal District Court
227th Criminal District Court
285th Civil District Court
288th Civil District Court
289th Juvenile District Court
290th Criminal District Court
436th Juvenile District Court
437th Criminal District Court
Bexar County Courts-at-Law
Court No. 1
Court No. 2
Court No. 3
Court No. 4
Court No. 5
Court No. 6
Court No. 7
Court No. 8
Court No. 9
Court No. 10
Court No. 11
Court No. 12
Court No. 13
Court No. 14
Court No. 15
Bexar County Probate Courts
Probate Court No. 1
Probate Court No. 2
Edgewood ISD Board of Trustees
Place 1
Place 2
Place 3
Place 6
Somerset ISD Board of Trustees
Place 3
Place 7