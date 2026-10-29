Election results: Here's how Texas voted in the midterms

Results will roll in shortly after polls close at 7 p.m. in the midterm elections.

Democrats hope to make big gains off of President Donald Trump's tumultuous return to office, and the battle for the House runs straight through swingy South Texas.

Flipping the U.S. Senate is a much taller order, but if Democrats have any chance, they must also win Texas’ marquee race between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico — something that relies heavily on Talarico’s ability to win back voters in South Texas.

State legislative races are getting some unusual attention this year too, as Democrats are targeting 12 GOP-held seats across the state, of which two of their best prospects are in San Antonio.

Meanwhile in Bexar County, Republicans are the ones grasping for purchase. Democrats haven’t lost a countywide office in more than a decade, and now hope to continue that record with a new generation in top leadership positions.

This page will be updated with vote totals compiled from the Bexar County Elections Department, the Associated Press and Texas Secretary of State.

Table of Contents: U.S. Congress | Texas Legislature | Statewide Executive Offices | Bexar County | Judicial | Education

* Incumbent ✔︎ Final result

U.S. Senate

Congress

Texas Senate

Texas House

Texas statewide races

Bexar County DA

Bexar County Judge

Bexar County District Clerk

Bexar County Clerk

Bexar County Precinct 2 Commissioner

Bexar County Precinct 4 Commissioner

Justice of the Peace for Bexar County’s Pct. 1

Justice of the Peace for Bexar County’s Pct. 3

Justice of the Peace for Bexar County’s Pct. 4

Texas Supreme Court

Chief Justice

Place 2

Place 7

Place 8

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

Place 3

Place 4

Place 9

15th Court of Appeals

Chief Justice

Place 2

Place 3

4th Court of Appeals

Chief Justice

Bexar County District Courts

45th Civil District Court

144th Criminal District Court

150th Civil District Court

186th Criminal District Court

187th Criminal District Court

224th Civil District Court

225th Civil District Court

226th Criminal District Court

227th Criminal District Court

285th Civil District Court

288th Civil District Court

289th Juvenile District Court

290th Criminal District Court

436th Juvenile District Court

437th Criminal District Court

Bexar County Courts-at-Law

Court No. 1

Court No. 2

Court No. 3

Court No. 4

Court No. 5

Court No. 6

Court No. 7

Court No. 8

Court No. 9

Court No. 10

Court No. 11

Court No. 12

Court No. 13

Court No. 14

Court No. 15

Bexar County Probate Courts

Probate Court No. 1

Probate Court No. 2

Edgewood ISD Board of Trustees

Place 1

Place 2

Place 3

Place 6

Somerset ISD Board of Trustees

Place 3

Place 7