Borrego seeks to keep TX HD-118 Republican

Republican Jorge Borrego and Democrat Kristian Carranza are competing for an open Texas House seat in southern Bexar County, offering different approaches to education and affordability in one of the state’s closely watched legislative races.

The Nov. 3 election will determine who succeeds Republican John Lujan, who pursued an unsuccessful congressional bid rather than seek reelection. Carranza challenged Lujan in 2024, receiving 48.23% of the vote to his 51.77%.

Borrego, 30, is a realtor and former legislative staffer who directed education policy at the conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation. Endorsed by Gov. Greg Abbott, he helped advance the governor’s private school voucher initiative and won the Republican primary outright. He supports education savings accounts, charter schools, skilled-trade training and stronger public schools.

His campaign also emphasizes lowering property taxes, reducing regulations to expand housing supply, raising educator pay and strengthening law enforcement against repeat violent offenders.

Kristian Carranza, 35, is a Southside native and political strategist who worked as a regional director for the Democratic National Committee. She is campaigning on affordable housing and childcare, access to healthcare, workforce training and increased support for public schools.

She opposes directing public education dollars toward private tuition. With the voucher program moving forward, Carranza wants participating private schools subject to academic accountability and financial audits. She also argues that increased state funding for public schools could ease local property tax burdens.

The campaign has also brought scrutiny of Borrego’s teenage social media posts containing racist tropes and homophobic slurs. He apologized, describing them as immature jokes that do not reflect his current views.

For Republicans, the contest is an opportunity to retain a competitive seat without Lujan on the ballot. Democrats see it as a chance to gain ground in the Republican-controlled House.

Kristian Carranza is scheduled to be on "The Source" on October 13 at noon.

Guest:

Jorge Borrego is the Republican nominee for Texas House District 118.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.