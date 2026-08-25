Has the war between the U.S. and Iran become a quagmire?

Nearly six months after President Donald Trump launched a war against Iran, the conflict has outlasted Trump’s initial projection that it could be completed in four to five weeks.

Direct airstrikes have diminished in recent weeks, and diplomatic efforts have resumed through regional intermediaries. But the conflict remains unresolved and the critical Strait of Hormuz continues to be blocked.

Washington’s central demands, including opening the strait, eliminating Iran’s nuclear-weapons potential, ballistic-missile capabilities and support for regional armed groups, have not produced a comprehensive settlement.

That has revived a politically loaded question: Has the war become a quagmire?

The word literally describes unstable, swampy ground from which escape becomes increasingly difficult. In American foreign-policy debates, it is closely associated with Vietnam, and later Iraq and Afghanistan, where limited interventions expanded into costly, open-ended commitments without clearly attainable political outcomes.

Supporters of Trump’s strategy reject that comparison. The White House says U.S. forces have severely damaged Iran’s military infrastructure and navy while preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

They also note that the conflict has not involved a large American ground occupation. Trump maintains that the campaign is necessary for U.S. security and does not constitute an “endless war.”

Critics counter that military success does not necessarily produce a political solution. Iran’s government remains in power, its leaders have refused to capitulate, and continued sanctions and maritime confrontation could generate new escalation.

Even without ground troops, they argue, an indefinite cycle of pressure, retaliation and renewed strikes could meet the practical definition of a quagmire.

The conflict also challenges Trump’s longstanding promise to avoid “foolish, never-ending foreign wars.” Trump disputes that he guaranteed there would be no new wars, but he repeatedly campaigned as the president who would end America’s prolonged military entanglements.

Guest:

Kristian Coates Ulrichsen is the Fellow for the Middle East at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy. His research spans the political economy and international relations of the Gulf States and their changing position within the regional and global order.

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