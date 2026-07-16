Breaking news coverage of July 2026 flood

A widening flood emergency across Central and South Texas has killed at least one person, forced evacuations and prompted dozens of water rescues after days of torrential rainfall.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood emergencies carrying its highest, “catastrophic” damage designation in parts of the Hill Country. Some areas received 10 to 20 inches of rain over two days, and gauges showed sections of the Guadalupe River rising more than 30 feet within hours.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered in flood-prone areas of Uvalde County, while residents along the Guadalupe River near Comfort were urged to move immediately to higher ground. In Kerrville, officials advised residents to shelter in place on the highest safe level rather than risk traveling on flooded roads. Emergency crews also assisted evacuations around Ingram.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration covering 59 counties and ordered the State Emergency Operations Center to maintain 24-hour operations at its Level II escalated-response status. Abbott said more than 1,300 state and local personnel were deployed, and more than 70 people had been rescued.

Forecasters warned that flooding could worsen downstream even after rainfall ends and urged drivers never to enter flooded roads.

Guests:

Bob Oravec is the senior national forecaster with the Weather Prediction Center at the National Weather Service.

Dan Katz is the vice president of news at Texas Public Radio.

Brian Kirkpatrick is a reporter at Texas Public Radio.

Jack Morgan is a reporter at Texas Public Radio.

Shel Winkley is a meterologist at Climate Central.

Austin Dickson is the executive director of The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.

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