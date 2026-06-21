Mayor Jones confronts council vote on SAWS rate increase, city tax increase and Ye concert controversy

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is confronting a series of politically difficult decisions involving water rates, property taxes and the use of a city-owned entertainment venue for a concert with Kanye West, whose current legal name is Ye.

The City Council voted 6-5 Thursday to postpone consideration of a proposed San Antonio Water System rate increase until October. The multiyear proposal would have increased an average residential customer’s monthly bill by roughly $15 to $17 by 2029 to help finance wastewater plant upgrades, pipe replacements, backup generators and other infrastructure.

Council members supporting the delay raised concerns about SAWS management, water losses, operational efficiency and accountability.

Jones, who serves on the SAWS board, voted against postponement. She argued that delaying necessary infrastructure work could increase its eventual cost and noted that customers enrolled in the SAWS expanded Uplift affordability program would be protected from the proposed increases.

The utility debate comes as city officials project a $158 million general fund shortfall during the 2027 and 2028 fiscal years.

An early budget framework recommends collecting the maximum property-tax revenue allowed under state law without a voter-approved election, while also using previously unused taxing capacity.

The proposal could cost the average San Antonio homeowner about $81 more annually, although property taxes are frozen for many homeowners who are disabled or at least 65.

Even with additional revenue, officials say the city could face service reductions, delayed hiring, higher fees and cuts affecting civilian employees and nonprofit organizations.

The council will not adopt a final budget or tax rate until September.

Jones has also entered a cultural controversy by supporting cancellation of Ye’s planned July 4 concert at the Alamodome. The mayor cited the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s history of antisemitic statements and said a publicly funded venue in “Military City USA” should not host him on Independence Day.

Guest:

Gina Ortiz Jones is mayor of San Antonio.

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