Turning your yard into an ecosystem

While many homeowners continue to maintain water-intensive lawns and non-native plants, others are shifting toward more sustainable practices, including pollinator-friendly gardening and xeriscaping with native species. A new book, Plants with Purpose, offers gardeners in the Southwest an environmentally conscious alternative to traditional ornamental landscaping.

Plants with Purpose introduces 25 plant varieties that are both attractive and ecologically beneficial. The featured plants serve multiple functions—ranging from edible and medicinal uses to supporting pollinators like bees and butterflies. The collection includes species well-suited for warm climates, such as agarita, which can be used to make jellies and tarts, and wild garlic, known for its edible greens.

Each plant entry includes historical background, a description, and practical guidance on cultivation. Information covers plant type, soil, water, and light requirements, as well as size, bloom time, fruiting details, and availability. Several entries also include recipes, tea suggestions, and herbal remedies.

Designed as a resource for gardeners seeking a more sustainable approach, Plants with Purpose offers an alternative to conventional gardening guides and encourages deeper engagement with native plant life and local ecosystems.

Monika Maeckle is a nature writer based in San Antonio. She is the founder and director of the Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival. She is also the author of The Monarch Butterfly Migration: Its Rise and Fall.

