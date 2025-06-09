HIV testing ends in San Antonio raising public health concerns

Free HIV and STI testing in San Antonio has come to a halt due to the ripple effects of federal budget cuts to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The San Antonio AIDS Foundation (SAAF), a key provider of HIV prevention services in the city, announced it has suspended all CDC-funded testing, screenings, and outreach. The pause—effective in early June—was triggered by a delay in contract renewals from the Texas Department of State Health Services, which administers the federal funds.

SAAF alone conducted nearly 1,000 HIV and syphilis tests this year, and the sudden interruption is alarming health advocates across Texas. In addition to HIV testing, STI screenings for syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia—as well as PrEP referrals—have been paused. Other community organizations across Texas report similar disruptions.

This breakdown in services stems from broader federal cuts. In recent months, the CDC has been gutted by deep funding reductions, with entire divisions eliminated. The agency laid off over 2,400 staff nationwide, including 77 specialists working in STI prevention. Two labs that monitored HIV, hepatitis, and drug-resistant STIs were shut down. These facilities were essential for tracking outbreaks and antibiotic resistance.

Public health experts warn that these cuts may reverse hard-won gains in fighting HIV. Between 2010 and 2022, CDC-led initiatives helped reduce new HIV infections by 20%. Without widespread testing and surveillance, cases may go undetected, especially in vulnerable communities. STI transmission rates—already rising—could accelerate without early diagnosis and treatment.

The loss of testing could allow preventable infections to spread unchecked. Advocates are calling for immediate restoration of CDC contracts and a reversal of the cuts.

